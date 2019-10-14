International Riesling Week starts in Canberra

One of the biggest international promotions of Riesling starts today at the Albert Hall in Canberra.

The 20th Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC) over the week, 14-19 October, will see the judging of 502 Rieslings from 228 wineries across nine countries. Then winemakers, consumers and the wine trade will learn about Off the Beaten Track Rieslings at the Riedel Riesling Master Class on Thursday evening highlighting Rieslings of Western Australia’s Great Southern Region and those of Baden, Württemberg, Franken and Nahe in Germany. The week will conclude with one of the biggest consumer tastings of Riesling in the world.

Judges from China, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia will rate the wines by region, country and the world over three days with results announced on Friday evening at an Awards ceremony at the Hotel Realm in Canberra.

Chair of the CIRC James Service AM said the development of the Challenge and hard work over the last 19 years by all involved was very gratifying.

“This is particularly so when one remembers the early days when Riesling was regarded as a cheap low quality wine. Riesling’s profile is now that of the greatest white wine in the world,” he said.

Riesling Week Events:

Judging : 14-17 October 2019: Albert Hall, Yarralumla – Media only

: 14-17 October 2019: Albert Hall, Yarralumla – Media only Riedel Riesling Master Class : Thursday 17 October 2019, 6.00pm – 9.00pm at the Hotel Realm

: Thursday 17 October 2019, 6.00pm – 9.00pm at the Hotel Realm Awards Presentation : Friday 18 October 2019, 5.30pm – 7.00pm at the Hotel Realm

: Friday 18 October 2019, 5.30pm – 7.00pm at the Hotel Realm Hotel Realm Riesling Dinner : Friday 19 October, 7:30pm, Buvette Restaurant, Hotel Realm

: Friday 19 October, 7:30pm, Buvette Restaurant, Hotel Realm ActewAGL Trade and Consumer Tasting: Saturday 19 October 2019, 11.00am-3.00pm Albert Hall, Yarralumla. Tickets available online or at the door.

EVENT INFORMATION & BOOKINGS: info@rieslingchallenge.com