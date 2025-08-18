International Pinot Noir Day: New Zealand raises a glass to its most-exported red

Image courtesy New Zealand Winegrowers

As consumer preferences shift toward lighter and fresher wine styles, the New Zealand wine industry is celebrating the country’s leading red wine export this International Pinot Noir Day.

International Pinot Day (18 August) honours this delicate yet intense grape that has found a home away from home in New Zealand. First planted in the Wairarapa region of New Zealand’s North Island back in 1883, it wasn’t until 1987 that Pinot Noir was first commercially bottled.

Still considered the new kid on the block due to its rapid rise to fame, New Zealand Pinot Noir is now the country’s top red wine variety and the second-most exported wine after Sauvignon Blanc, and now has over 1.5 million cases exported annually.

“Research shows that New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc drinkers are more likely than average to also drink Pinot Noir, especially those consumers that already associate New Zealand wines with purity, freshness, and quality – all values that New Zealand Pinot Noir shares,” said Charlotte Read, general manager of brand at New Zealand Winegrowers.

“With a consumer shift towards fresher, chillable styles, Pinot Noir’s natural acidity and lower tannin make it ideal for modern, global cuisine. When it comes to food pairing and entertaining, New Zealand Pinot Noir is a wonderful choice as it is so versatile – it’s light enough for fish or chicken but will also complement richer red meats.”

Richard Hemming MW, who attended Pinot Noir New Zealand in February, wrote, “New Zealand Pinot Noir will always, incontrovertibly, not be Burgundy. And that is its greatest strength! Whatever your Pinot preference, there are great examples in all styles to discover here, showcasing the magic and diversity of New Zealand.”

Pinot Noir is now among the top five most-searched red varietals, and demand continues to grow. Wine-Searcher data shows global Pinot Noir search interest jumped from 10.5% to 15.5% of total search market share, and within New Zealand wine searches, Pinot Noir held 32.4% interest in 2024, second only to Sauvignon Blanc at 35%.

As the name suggests, Pinot Noir is derived from the French words for pine and black. In New Zealand it is predominantly grown in the cooler southern regions, including Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson, North Canterbury, Central Otago, Waitaki Valley, and cooler sub-regions of Hawke’s Bay.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!