International Cool Climate Wine Show: double trophy win for Rockburn’s Pinot Noir

Rockburn’s flagship Pinot Noir won two trophies at the International Cool Climate Wine Show (ICCWS) in Australia over the weekend.

The 2016 vintage of the Central Otago Pinot Noir was named Best International Wine (imported) as well as Best New Zealand Wine overall.

“We are thrilled to be awarded these incredible accolades, especially given the strong competition in this year’s show,” said Rockburn’s sales executive, Josie Lake.

The ICCWS is now in its 19th year.

Full results of the International Cool Climate Wine Show 2019 can be found here.