Industry mourns loss of Tasmanian vigneron

By Mark Smith

Tasmania’s small, close-knit wine community became a deeply reflective one this past week following the sudden death of Sinapius Vineyard co-founder, Vaughn Dell.

The one-time professional footballer and AFL schools development officer died at his vineyard home on Tuesday 19 May, 2020. The talented grape grower and winemaker succumbed to a previously undiagnosed medical condition.

Dell and his wife Linda Morice established their northeast Tasmania wine venture in 2005 following the purchase of Golders Vineyard at Pipers Brook. The couple then spent the next 15 years together, developing their close-planted 4ha site into one of the State’s most exciting and widely respected producers of cutting edge, single vineyard wines.

Along the way, Dell was named the 2017 winner of the Dr Don Martin Sustainable Viticulture Fellowship, Tasmania’s premier wine industry award.

“We’re devastated by news of Vaughn’s sudden death, and we’re so sad for Linda, their two girls and their families,” said Wine Tasmania Chief Executive Sheralee Davies.

“At just 39 years old, Vaughn was already regarded as one of the wine sector’s leaders.

Together with Linda, Vaughn’s relentless desire to learn and excel is reflected in the meticulous Sinapius Vineyard and its wines.

“Never one to do things the easy way or to follow others, Vaughn constantly investigated, learnt, experimented and applied techniques to grow and craft wines that expressed their unique site, and for which he and Linda gained a cult following and much respect from their peers.

“We’ll all miss Vaughn for his curiosity, generosity, positive attitude, determination, big smile, infectious laugh and obsession with Gamay and clones. We’ve not only lost a friend, but the whole Tasmanian wine community has lost a very bright light far too soon.

“Vaughn will be sorely missed but not forgotten.”

