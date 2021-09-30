India to get a taste of South Australia’s wines

SA wine producers will soon be giving Indian consumers the opportunity to experience more of the state’s wines, with the State Government launching the South Australian Indian Wine Expansion Program that will run over the next 12 months.

Championed by one of India’s most accomplished wine professionals and the first in India to win the globally coveted title of ‘Master of Wine’, Sonal Holland MW will represent South Australia’s participating wineries as Program Ambassador.

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said the Indian Wine Expansion Program will further support South Australian wine producers already exporting to India to tap into new market opportunities, as well as those wineries looking to expand their international footprint into the India market.

The program will assist wineries to grow their businesses and in turn create more job opportunities, while providing Indian consumers with the chance to try more of South Australia’s premium wines.

“India’s growing middle and upper-middle class has, over the last few years, created huge market potential for South Australian products,” Minister Patterson said.

“In 2020, India experienced an e-commerce boom largely due to COVID, which coincided with some states allowing the sale of alcohol and wine through the e-commerce channel. This presents huge market potential for South Australian wineries.

“Importantly, having South Australian wines in India provides consumers with the opportunity to taste some of the world’s premium wines from some of the oldest vineyards in existence.

“The Indian Wine Expansion Program will provide importers, distributors and buyers from target cities including Mumbai and New Delhi with the chance to participate in dedicated promotions of South Australian wine at high-end hotels and restaurant chains, as well as online activations.

“It also provides South Australian wineries with the opportunity to learn more about the Indian market and how to either widen their distribution channels or export to the market for the first time.”

South Australia’s regional director for MENA and India Sidharth Mehta said, “The Department for Trade and Investment acknowledge India as a key market with long-term potential for South Australian wineries to export”.

“It is extremely important to channel our efforts in building awareness about the quality and range of produce which South Australia as a wine region offers to consumers.

“This program, to be executed with Sonal Holland, will not just target final consumers of wine but also the sommelier and hospitality industry in India who are key stakeholders in this journey.

“Our in-market representative Varun Anthony, based in New Delhi, will provide on-the-ground support and market insight to South Australian exporters and work together with Sonal in reaching out to importers, distributors and buyers as part of this new program.”

The Indian Wine Expansion Program will run for 12 months and will feature education and assistance to South Australian wineries on how to access the Indian market, create strong brand awareness and provide importers and distributers with key information and insight into South Australian wines.

Sonal Holland MW is a distinguished writer, wine commentator and a highly respected and in-demand international speaker with ventures in wine and beverage education, consultancy, consumer research, imports and wine retail.

“India is one of the youngest countries in the world with 65 per cent of India’s 1.3 billion population under the age of 35 and more than half of India’s wine consumers living in urban cities,” Holland said.

“These consumers are young, well-travelled and eager to learn about the premium products they consume.

“Their knowledge and demand for quality premium consumption is increasing and, as the hospitality sector begins to emerge from COVID, it is an ideal time for South Australian wine producers to consider the long-term potential this market presents.”

South Australian wine exporters can register their interest here by 8 October to participate in the India wine market briefing webinar to be held on 13 October, hosted by Holland.

For further information on South Australia’s wine programs, visit https://export.sa.gov.au/wine

