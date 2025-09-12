Indevin restructure to affect approximately 20 jobs as sales margins decline

Villa Maria’s Keltern vineyard in Hawke’s Bay

One of New Zealand’s largest wine companies, Indevin, has confirmed that approximately 20 roles will be affected as the company undergoes “structural changes” in the wake of declining sales margins and economic pressures. Indevin owns well-known label Villa Maria and is responsible for roughly 18% of New Zealand’s total wine export volume. As of late last year, the company employed over 500 people.

Simon Limmer, CEO of Indevin Group, noted the pressures on the country’s wine industry and acknowledged the difficulties of balancing supply and demand in the current market environment.

“The New Zealand wine industry is currently facing significant challenges,” said Limmer, “These include declining sales margins and processing volumes, elevated inventory levels from previous large vintages, increases in excise and duties in key markets, rising supply chain costs, and broader inflationary pressures. Indevin Group is actively working to restore a balance between supply and demand. Based on current forecasts, we expect trading conditions to remain challenging for the next 18 to 24 months.

“Indevin Group remains strongly optimistic about the future of New Zealand wine. Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc represents a unique, high-quality product that continues to be highly valued by consumers worldwide. At the same time, we recognise the importance of balancing current operational realities with Indevin’s longer-term strategic plan and vision.

“As part of this, Indevin consulted with employees across the business throughout August on a number of structural changes. Approximately 20 roles were affected; this includes some vacancies, and several employees are being redeployed across the business. Redeployment processes are ongoing, so the number of roles impacted, including regional details, have not been finalised. The affected roles span our operations in Marlborough, Gisborne, and Auckland. The new structure has been confirmed, and employees are currently working through notice periods as handovers take place, and some redeployment processes are being worked through.

Limmer also shared an email with staff on 5 September informing them of the changes.

Simon Limmer, Indevin Group CEO, said in an email shared with staff on 5 September 2025, “This has been a difficult but necessary step to reduce overhead costs during this challenging period for the business, while maintaining core operations and aligning with our strategic priorities.”

“As a company, we remain committed to as much transparency as possible while protecting the privacy of our people and supporting everyone throughout the coming months. I would like to sincerely thank our people for the support they have offered their teammates during this time. We will be taking the time to farewell valued colleagues who have contributed to our business. They have been part of our story, and their dedication and work have helped to shape Indevin into what it is today. We are truly grateful for all they have brought to our teams and our culture,” added Limmer.

