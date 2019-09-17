Inaugural ‘Riverina Legend’ announced

Les Worland has been announced as the inaugural ‘Riverina Legend’.

Given the Riverina wine region’s rich history and importance to the national industry, the Riverina Winemakers Association Wine Show Committee felt compelled to develop this award to recognise and celebrate the contributions made by an individual, working across any sector of their local wine industry.

The committee encouraged nominations from local wineries, and affiliated organisations and businesses connected to the wine region. As the nominations came in it was clear that there were Riverina Legends in abundance, but the stand out nominee was Les Worland.

With a career spanning multiple wineries and roles, Les has continually championed the local wine region, no matter who he is working for and in what capacity. Currently, in Public Relations and Training and Education for Casella

Family Brands, Les has also worked for other wineries in the region such as De Bortoli Wines and McWilliam’s Wines.

For a decade, Les was the President of the Riverina Winemakers Association and dedicated over 30 years to supporting the operation and success of the local wine show. Even today, Les will make sure to drop in and just say hello whenever the wine show is on.

Les is highly revered in the local industry not only for his work but also for his friendly, laid back demeanour and an endless supply of jokes. On Friday night, 13th September 2019, when Les’s name was announced as the winner, the entire room filled with 200 people rose to their feet and cheered on the worthy winner. Les was surprised and greatly humbled by the award.

“Les is a stalwart in the wine community within the Riverina region,” Russell Cody, head steward of the Wine Show & chief winemaker, McWilliam’s Wines, “He is a well-known face in the industry who supports our Riverina region with great passion and pride.”

Calabria Family Wines chief winemaker Emma Norbiato said that Les had “inspired and educated many people about Riverina Wine.”

“He has devoted many hours of service to our industry. Quite simply, without people like Les (full of passion and dedication) the Riverina Wine Show would have ceased to exist many years ago.”