IBWSS UK pre-registration offer for exhibitors is now open

Pre-Registration offer for exhibitors is now open for IBWSS UK taking place in March 2021. The two-day event will showcase the best private label and bulk wine opportunities within the UK marketplace.

After the success of the first IBWSS UK in 2019, Beverage Trade Network is bringing back the expo and conference in London in 2021.

Pre-registrations for the upcoming International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show UK are now open, and valid until March 10, 2020. The 2nd edition of IBWSS UK will take place at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London on March 16-17 2021. This two-day event is dedicated to helping buyers and sellers navigate the UK’s rapid-growing bulk wine and bulk spirits marketplace.

The Global Bulk Wine & Spirits Expo

This 2nd edition of the International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show (IBWSS) in London will showcase wineries, breweries, and distilleries from around the world looking to offer private label solutions, bulk wine and bulk spirits, and contract bottling services. The theme of the 2021 event is “Grow your Bulk & Private Label Business in the UK”.

In support of the theme, the two-day event will include an expo floor with over 70 exhibitors. This trade show component of the IBWSS London event will give supermarkets, retailers, restaurants, wineries, distilleries and other buyers a premier international platform to source bulk wine and spirits and meet private label suppliers.

IBWSS UK conference

Along with the tradeshow floor, the two day event also holds a conference held by the big names in the industry. Speakers tackle questions and topics related to the bulk wine, bulk spirits, and private label sector – and dive deep into the growth of the bulk wine & bulk spirits business.

2019 saw big names in the industry such as Clive Donaldson, wine sourcing manager at Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Andrew Catchpole of Harpers Wine & Spirit Magazine, Mark Meek, CEO of IWSR UK, and many more. 2021 is also set to see similar leaders from the widespread industry taking the stage.

Exhibitor registrations:

£1800 Pre-registration (Now till March 10, 2020)

According to Sid Patel, the CEO of Beverage Trade Network, “No show offers buyers a greater opportunity to meet producers and suppliers who offer private label solutions and bulk wine and spirits products.” Based on the overwhelmingly positive response from this summer’s IBWSS show in San Francisco, Patel is expecting a similarly high turnout for this show in London.

London has always been the premier trading hub of the UK, so it only makes sense that the bulk wine and spirits industry has established a strong foothold there. Participants can register for IBWSS UK and find out additional details about the event, including a full list of speakers and exhibitors, at the official website: www.ibwsshowuk.com

IBWSS UK organisers

IBWSS UK has been created exclusively by the Beverage Trade Network, the drinks events, services, business, and publishing group dedicated to helping drinks producers and brand owners get closer to the buyers, distributors, and retailers that can bring their products to market. Along with IBWSS UK, Beverage Trade Network also hosts IBWSS in both San Francisco and Shanghai. Other trade shows hosted by the company include USA Trade Tasting in New York and Cannabis Drinks Expo & Cannabis Food Show in both San Francisco & Chicago.