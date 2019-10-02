Hyundai Kona handed over to winner of Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year 2019

Simon Gourley recently received a Hyundai Kona Elite as the premium prize for winning the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year 2019 title.

Gourley will have full use of this Hyundai SUV for a year and will drive it around Central Otago where he lives and works. Bevan Meiklejohn from the Central Otago Motor Group took the specially branded Kona Elite out to Domaine Thomson where Gourley works and handed over the keys on behalf of Hyundai (pictured above). The vineyard is situated just outside Cromwell overlooking Lake Dunstan surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

Last year’s national winner Annabel Bulk from Felton Road, also came from Central Otago and has been driving around in the Kona Elite she won last year (pictured below). She has the car for another couple of weeks, so there will be two Young Vit Konas driving around the region.

“I’m sure this will really spur on contestants for next year’s competition,” says Nicky Grandorge, national co-ordinator. “It is such an amazing prize and the Central Otago wine industry is feeling pretty proud to have taken out the title two years in a row.” She says, “we are extremely grateful to Hyundai for their continued support of this important competition which grows the future leaders of the NZ wine industry. This prize drives the contestants even harder, as they would all like to be the one driving off in a Hyundai Kona at the end of the competition.”

Simon Gourley became the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year 2019 on 29 August after winning the national final, this year held in Hawke’s Bay.