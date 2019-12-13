Hunter hero

For 19 consecutive years the Hunter has been home to world recognised wine intensive, the Len Evans Tutorial.

In its 19th year, the Hunter’s very own Adam Walls, a Wine Buyer at Wine Selectors has been named Dux, coming out on top of the 12 selected scholars for 2019.

Adam Walls

Each year in November, over a five-day period, 12 scholars are exposed to the great wines of the world through varietal focused judging sessions, masterclasses and dinners.

The scholars have the opportunity to taste many of the rarest, oldest and greatest wines of the world during that week.

According to Walls, it was “an absolute career highlight” and he was keen to point out that having the opportunity to taste wines such as the 1954 Mount Pleasant Robert Hermitage “absolutely blew my mind”.

Walls has worked at Wine Selectors since 2010 and is a buyer, a member of the Wine Selectors Tasting Panel and runs the wine education program.

Wine Selectors is Australia’s largest privately-owned direct marketer of wine with 200,000 loyal customers. All wines purchased by Wine Selectors must pass the scrutiny of Walls and his fellow panellists, who together have over 150 years of show judging experience.

“Adam, whose role is largely responsible for buying some of the great Australian wines was put to the test having to blind taste wines mainly from the Old World. But his obvious knowledge of the subject and significant tasting experience gave him an advantage,” said Matthew White, head of buying at Wine Selectors.

“When you recognise talent like Adam’s, you really have to nurture it. We were thrilled that he was selected as a Len Evans Tutorial Scholar, and ecstatic that he came out on top,” White added.

Now, Walls is being named the Basil Sellers Dux of the 2019 Len Evans Tutorial. He will be on his way to Europe with invitations to some of the world’s greatest wine houses in recognition of this achievement.