House of Arras sparkling ‘world’s best’

Tasmanian winery House of Arras’ E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004 has received ‘Top Sparkling Wine’ in Decanter‘s Wine of the Year 2020 Tasting.

The House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004 was awarded an Outstanding Classification with an impressive 96 points by the fine wine judging panel, chosen above sparkling wines from around the world, including Champagne.

The Decanter Magazine ‘Top 100 wines of the year’ is judged by some of the most revered wine experts from around the world.

The wines that make this list every year are subject to a rigorous tasting process in order to be crowned the winners.

Commenting on the award win, House of Arras chief winemaker Ed Carr said, “It’s an absolute honour to have the E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004 judged alongside some of the best sparkling wines from across the globe”.

“House of Arras was born from a vision to create an Australian sparkling wine on parity with the world’s finest Champagnes and sparkling wines. Decanter Magazine’s announcement reinforces this vision and is proof that the world’s best sparkling can be found right here in Tasmania.”

House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004 is made from the noble grape varieties of prestige sparkling wine, sourced from cool climate Tasmanian vineyards.

It is a mix of 69% Chardonnay and 31% Pinot Noir, and this wine has spent 13 years on tirage and takes Australian sparkling to another level of texture and complexity.

Carr continues to take House of Arras to new heights. He is Australia’s most awarded sparkling winemaker, and House of Arras is Australia’s most awarded sparkling wine brand with 96 trophies and 246 gold medals received across the domestic and international wine show circuits.

