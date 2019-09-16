Hot topics coming to ‘cool’ region

The WineDepot Industry IMPACT Conference attracts more than 150 wine leaders to Orange, NSW.

More than 150 wine industry leaders from across Australia will gather in Orange tomorrow and Wednesday (17-18 September) for the WineDepot Industry IMPACT Conference being held at the Orange Ex Services’ Club. The theme of this year’s conference is “Dare to be Seen” and reflects the need for wineries to improve capability with their direct-to-consumer (DTC) touch points across sales, marketing and tourism in an ever-increasing competitive market.

The conference is hosted by national not-for-profit industry body Wine Industry Suppliers Australia Inc (WISA) and principal partner WineDepot. WISA CEO, Matthew Moate, said, “The conference will provide practical content for wineries to better engage with their customers, understand the changing needs and expectations of consumers and to also help them to create long lasting and sustainable relationships.”

“There will be some exceptional content delivered by visitng international and local experts covering the latest trends, industry benchmarks, innovation and technology, social and traditional media, destination marketing case studies and more. We also have a range of breakouts to provide some hands-on how-to takeaways for delegates.”

The conference location was chosen on the back of the growing reputation of Orange as an emerging cool climate, high altitude and premium food and wine destination along with support by strategic sponsor Destination NSW.

The conference will host a dinner at award winning Philip Shaw Wines and delegates can also participate on an exclusive behind the scenes regional road trip covering the key wine and tourism locations to round out the experience.

“We’re excited to bring our national conference to Orange and to showcase the region to our delegates. Orange is offering some exceptional wine and food experiences worthy of exploring,” added Moate.

Orange Regional Vignerons Association (ORVA) president, Nicole Samodol, said it’s a real coup for the region to have attracted the national conference and resulting delegation, with over 50% of attendees coming from outside of NSW.

“Securing the conference for our region has resulted in national exposure for Orange and surrounds. A series of in-region videos released throughout the campaign, featuring the people and places of Orange and hosted by industry identity Drew Lambert from The Wine Wankers has really benefited the region,” said Samodol

ORVA members are supporting the conference through the supply of wines at the speakers’ dinner and networking function along with assisting the development of the conference dinner and regional road trip programs. “We look forward to showcasing what the region has to offer throughout the week and we expect to send delegates home with a real positive story to share,” concluded Samodol

The event has further been supported by both Orange City Council and Cabonne Council demonstrating a whole of region approach to the success of the event.

Photo: Drew Lambert visits Rowlee Wines