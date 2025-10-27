Hong Kong to host International Wine & Spirits Fair in November showcasing global fine beverages

Image courtesy Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council will host the 17th edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair from 6–8 November 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). As one of Asia’s leading trade events for the wine and spirits industry, the fair will bring together hundreds of international exhibitors to showcase a diverse range of fine beverages from around the world, as well as wine-related products and services. It continues to reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a regional hub for global beverage trade.

With evolving market trends and a growing sophistication among regional consumers in their appreciation of wine and spirit, the Government’s reduction in liquor duty announced last year has further empowered exhibitors to seize new business opportunities. This year’s fair will feature a rich and diverse selection of products. In particular, the “World of Spirits” zone will feature a wide array of origins, including offerings from over 10 countries and regions such as Chinese Mainland, Irish, Russia, Australia, etc. A special spotlight will be placed on Chinese Baijiu, including GUIZHOU MAOTAI, Luzhou Laojiao and other celebrated names. The fair will also shine a spotlight on homegrown power, featuring locally crafted spirits that reflect the region’s unique terroir and innovation.

In addition to a comprehensive selection of old-world and new-world wines, the fair will present an unparalleled showcase of low/no-alcohol alternatives, catering to the evolving preferences of today’s consumers and buyers. Complementing the beverages, the “Friends of Wine” zone will offer a curated selection of snacks and nibbles to pair with the wines. The fair will also promote the industry’s comprehensive development, including Wine Education, Wine Investment and Wine Accessories, Equipment and Services.

Beyond the exhibits, the fair will serve as a vibrant platform for learning, networking, and discovery, gathering international producers, importers, and buyers. A key highlight is the triumphant return of “Connoisseur’s Picks”, where a list of beloved wines and spirits will be revealed through blind tastings led by renowned experts, including Mr Carlito Chiu, General Manager & Wine Director at Andō, JIA Group; Dr Calvin Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong Wine Judges Association; and Mr XING Wei, Master of Wine, on their favourite exhibits for traders and buyers’ reference and inspiration. Adding further prestige to the fair, Masters of Wine including Debra Meiburg MW, Jennifer Docherty MW, and XING Wei MW will lead a series of masterclasses, share their expertise and elevate the fair’s professional image within the industry. There will also be daily seminars on cutting-edge topics, tasting sessions featuring red, white, sake, spirits, and baijiu, and symbolic industry awards ceremonies celebrating excellence across the sector.

The 3-day fair will be open exclusively to trade buyers for the first two days. On the final day, a designated area will be opened to the public, allowing local wine and spirits enthusiasts to engage with exhibitors and explore retail sales opportunities. Additionally, a series of talks, seminars, and tasting sessions will be available to the public on 8 November.

The previous year’s Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair attracted over 8,200 trade buyers from 61 countries and regions. Over 10,000 members of the public visited on the public day to enjoy fine wine and spirits from around the globe. This reflects the Fair’s important role as a trade and promotional platform.

Buyer Registration: https://tinyurl.com/kwr5e7z2

