Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction gifts $241,100 to Cranford Hospice

Guests of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction gathered to witness the presentation of a $241,100 cheque to Cranford Hospice that was raised at the 28th incarnation of the event.

Project manager Elisha Milmine said, “The event was to celebrate the successes of 2019, we are thrilled with this year’s auction result and, through the generosity and support of wineries and our corporate partners each year, all funds raised go to Cranford Hospice”.

“It is such truly heart-warming working with such a generous and driven group of people,” Milmine said.

Cranford Hospice CEO Janice Byford-Jones said, “Because of partnerships like this one, last year alone, we were able to make over 23,000 contacts with 1,004 people living with life-limiting conditions”.

“Our work touches the lives of families who live across Hawke’s Bay, with the youngest person we’re caring for only 1 year old and the oldest 101 years old,” she said.

“This year we need to fund raise more than $3 million to ensure our services remain free to our patients.

“We are humbled by the continued generosity of the wine industry and sponsors and acknowledge the sheer amount of work that is involved – from visualising and creating the perfect blend, right through to auction.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the support you give to ensure those who are dying have the quality of care while they are still living. Ngā mihi nui.”

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction committee member Ray McKimm said, “Thank you to all the wine companies and businesses that sponsor this event and help make successes like this year’s possible”.

“The growth of this event and the funds it donates Cranford Hospice year after year are truly impressive,” McKimm said.

The 2020 event will be held on Saturday, September 19 and plans to include a series of winery events around the main event.

Photo: Fotographie by Florence