Have your say on the grape and wine sector strategy

Consultations have started on two new plans for the Australian grape and wine sector – the first is a 30-year overarching plan for the whole sector that sets a long-term vision and provides the framework for the second plan – the Wine Australia Strategic Plan 2020–25.

Australian Grape and Wine Inc (Australian Grape & Wine) and Wine Australia are inviting everyone in the grape and wine community – grape and wine businesses, researchers, wine sector organisations, suppliers and regional communities – to provide their input into the new plan.

Australian Grape & Wine chief executive, Tony Battaglene, said “we want to work together to shape businesses and communities that are prosperous and sustainable into the future”.

Wine Australia chief executive Andreas Clark, said “to help kick-start the conversation, we have prepared a Strategic Planning Discussion Paper that draws together where the grape and wine sector is today and some of the challenges and strategic imperatives we face”.

Registrations are now open for the facilitated workshops that will be held in capital cities and Griffith, NSW.

Date Location Time Thursday 8 August Adelaide 8.30am – 11.30 am Monday 26 August Melbourne 9.30am – 12.30pm Tuesday 27 August Hobart 11.00am – 2.00pm Tuesday 10 September Griffith 1.30pm – 4.30pm Wednesday 11 September Sydney 10.00am – 1.00pm Wednesday 25 September Adelaide 9.30am – 12.30pm Thursday 26 September Brisbane 10.00am – 1.00pm Tuesday 1 October Perth 9.30am – 12.30pm

Register online by visiting www.wineaustralia.com/about-us/strategy-and-planning.

Contributions are also welcome by email to strategic.plan@wineaustralia.com.

Copies of the Strategic Planning Discussion Paper are available on the Wine Australia website (as above) and the Australian Grape & Wine website (www.agw.org.au/about-australian-grape-and-wine/the-grape-and-wine-sector).