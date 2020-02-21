Handpicked Wines announced as the official wine partner of Opera Australia

Handpicked Wines has officially announced its partnership with Opera Australia (OA) which commenced 1 January 2020.

The three-year deal will see Handpicked Wines partner for year-round Opera Australia performances at the Sydney Opera House, Arts Centre Melbourne and QPAC Brisbane

The deal was driven by Handpicked’s former general manager Jeffrey Tan and the Opera Australia team. Handpicked Wines global marketing manager, Imogen Hayes, said, “We made a conscious choice three years ago to focus on cultural partnerships as opposed to partnerships in other industries”.

“It allows us to be creative in how we present wine, as well as reach a new audience through interesting experiences like opera and wine events, or arts and wine talks, podcasts or live events.

“The best partnerships are the ones that are truly collaborative, where it’s not just about sales but also about creating something meaningful. It’s also nice to support in a small way the thriving arts community within Australia.”

This year, Opera Australia will present a diverse season including its first ever collaboration with Milan’s iconic opera theatre, La Scala, to stage the Australian debut of Verdi’s Attila in Sydney and Melbourne, plus the world’s first fully digital production of Wagner’s epic Ring Cycle in Brisbane, and the award-winning Broadway hit Fiddler on the Roof sung entirely in Yiddish, among many of the highlights.

Opera Australia CEO Rory Jeffes has welcomed the partnership with Handpicked Wines, highlighting the synergies between the two companies.

“OA is committed to providing memorable experiences for our guests, presenting operas of the highest standard, with some of the world’s most sought-after performers. Our partnership with Handpicked Wines is set to enhance those experiences even further. With both companies sharing a global vision for excellence, it’s certain to be a great benefit for both companies’ audiences,” said Jeffes.

