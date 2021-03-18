Handpicked opens luxury Melbourne cellar door

Images: Tony Mott

Handpicked has opened a luxury cellar door within the recently launched high-end precinct, 80 Collins, Melbourne.

The multi-functional three-level space doubles as a retail wine shop and premium cheese, charcuterie and wine bar.

‘Tasting pods’ are integrated within the retail area, which also includes an ‘experience room’ designed for wine flights and education, with a mezzanine that overlooks the cellar door.

The cellar door will showcase more than 50 wines from its award-winning vineyards including the Mornington Peninsula, Yarra Valley, Barossa Valley and Tasmania.

With vineyards currently under organic conversion, Handpicked has a large focus on sustainability moving forward.

“What’s unique is the fact that our passion for making great wines is not limited to one region or style. We are lucky to work with the best regions and varietals in the country, which allow us to express the wine’s style true to its character,” said Peter Dillon, Handpicked’s chief winemaker.

“With that being said, our production team and facility are based in Victoria, so Victorian wine regions and the Melbourne community are very special to us – which is why we are excited by this new location.

“The goal with our cellar door is to bring the charm of viticulture and winemaking to an urban experience, where we can share and celebrate great wines with our guests. We have just released three new wines off two incredible sites we acquired in Tasmania a couple of years ago that are in conversion to organics, and we are excited to show these sorts of wines to our customers.”

With design by leading architectural and interior design firm, DesignOffice (Higher Ground, Mud, Cult, Handpicked Sydney), the cellar door is an evolution of the flagship cellar door in Chippendale, Sydney.

Operational wine barrels at the entrance command attention with American oak joinery a feature throughout the design.

Most of the furniture is Australian-made or designed, such as Adam Cornish’s Nau Strand chairs. It is an all-immersive wine experience, delivered in a convivial way.

Handpicked cellar door is located inside the 80 Collins precinct. The venue joins Georg Jensen, Mulberry and a new Saint Laurent flagship, as well as some of Melbourne’s most distinctive hospitality offerings including Farmer’s Daughters, Nick & Nora’s and the soon-to-launch Society.

The venue sits on the corner of Pink Alley and Benson Walk in Melbourne’s CBD and will be open to the public from 15 March.

