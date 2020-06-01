James Halliday to auction over $1,000,000 of wine from his private cellar

James Halliday, Australia’s most eminent wine critic, is selling Domaine Romanée-Conti wines from his private cellar, valued at over $1,000,000.

His collection of 250 bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) – widely considered the world’s greatest wine producer – will make the auction the biggest of its kind in Australian history.

“As I approach my 82nd birthday, I have decided to sell a selection of wines from my collection. I hope it will give opportunities for the many wine lovers around the world to start or add to a collection of these wines,” Halliday said.

The auction, which opened on Saturday, May 30, is held online through fine wine auction and private brokerage house Langton’s.

The average bottle price is estimated at $4,000, with prices starting from $2,000 per bottle. The pinnacle of the collection is a Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche from 1999, which is valued to go under the hammer for $10,000.

“We are privileged to be selling Australia’s most significant cellar at auction. The wines have incredible provenance, purchased directly from DRC, and have been kept in immaculate cellaring conditions in James Halliday’s private cellar,” said Langton’s head of auctions Tamara Grischy.

Burgundy’s DRC is renowned for its ethereal and mythical Pinot Noirs from the most expensive vineyard real estate in the world.

Romanée Conti, La Tâche, Grands Echezeaux, Echezeaux, Romanée Vivant are plots of Grand Cru land that have consistently produced the most exquisite and desirable wines in the world for at least 400 years.

“The wines of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti are the absolute zenith of the wine world, and are in essence magical. The demand vastly exceeds the supply,” Grischy added.

Each of the wines going under the hammer will also come with a certificate of authenticity from Langton’s, personally signed by James Halliday.

The auction went live on May 30, and will close on June 28 at 7pm (AEST) on www.langtons.com.au.

The respected wine critic will also release a selection of Australian wines from his cellar later in the year, exclusively through Langton’s

