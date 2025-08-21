Halliday celebrates ‘best’ of the Australian wine industry

Virginia Willcock, Halliday Wine Companion’s 2026 Winemaker of the Year. Image courtesy Halliday Wine Companion

Halliday Wine Companion has announced its award winners for the year, celebrating “the very best” in Australian wine by recognising the nation’s top wines, winemakers, viticulturists and wineries.

The major awards went to Brokenwood, for Winery of the Year, Virginia Willcock, for Winemaker of the Year, Dr Dylan Grigg, for Viticulturist of the Year, Bondar Wines, for Best Value Winery, Elanto Vineyard for Best New Winery, bakkheia, for Dark Horse Winery and Thistledown Wines for Wine of the Year.

Brian Croser, founder and proprietor of Tapanappa in the Adelaide Hills was also inducted into the James Halliday Hall of Fame, making him the third individual to receive the award.

Head of tasting at Halliday Wine Companion Katrina Butler congratulated the winners on their efforts.

“The sheer magnitude of talent, the calibre of wines, the dedication to not only the art of winemaking but the restoration and preservation of our land was as apparent and resolute as the wines before us,” said Butler.

“We are immensely proud to acknowledge this year’s winners, and tonight we celebrate the very greats of the Australian wine industry, the winners representing the diversity of winemaking regions from across the country. The tasting team reviewed over 7000 wines for the 2026 Companion, and we’re proud to be able to share the results and indeed the new edition of the guide with fellow enthusiasts, industry peers and newcomers.”

Congratulating Croser on his induction, Butler said “the honour is all ours”.

“Brian believes real success comes from producing the very best wines possible. The pointy end of table wine in Australia would not be where it is today without him,” said Butler.

Croser said it was a privilege to follow the two women inducted before him: Prue Henschke and Sue Hodder.

“They’re both pioneers of the same philosophy, which is to fastidiously manage vineyards and produce great wine; Sue did that in Coonawarra, where she’s redefined viticulture for her company and manages her vineyards in the sort of studious way that allows her to produce wonderful wines. Prue, for exactly the same reasons, with the Hill of Grace and managing the vineyards that Henschke treasures.

He added that perhaps “the most defining thing of all” in his career was the decision to plant The Tiers Vineyard where they did in the Adelaide Hills.

“The Tiers Vineyard was our initial goal in going out on our own — to grow our own Chardonnay, very specifically in the right place, managed in the right way—to make the best Chardonnay in the world. I think we’ve done that.”

The awards ceremony was hosted at Ormond House, part of Melbourne’s The Commons Collective, and featured a first look at the 2026 Halliday Wine Companion.

Seventeen of Australia’s best wines were celebrated as award winners for their varietal categories. This year’s awards also saw the introduction of a new category, Wildcard of the Year, an award created to advocate for the lesser known – whether it be variety, technique, style or region.

The Halliday Wine Companion Award winners were determined collaboratively by the Halliday tasting team, including Dave Brookes, Jane Faulkner, Jeni Port, Katrina Butler, Marcus Ellis, Mike Bennie, Philip Rich, Shanteh Wale and Toni Paterson MW.

See the award winners below:

JAMES HALLIDAY HALL OF FAME James Halliday Hall of Fame: Australian Wine Industry – Brian Croser 2026 HALLIDAY WINE COMPANION MAJOR AWARD WINNERS Winery of the Year – Brokenwood, Hunter Valley, NSW Winemaker of the Year – Virginia Willcock, Vasse Felix, Margaret River, WA Viticulturist of the Year – Dr Dylan Grigg, Vinya Vella and Meristem Viticulture Best Value Winery – Bondar Wines, McLaren Vale, SA Best New Winery – Elanto Vineyard, Mornington Peninsula, VIC Dark Horse Winery – bakkheia, Geographe, WA Wine of the Year – Thistledown Wines This Charming Man Single Vineyard Clarendon Grenache 2024, McLaren Vale

2026 HALLIDAY WINE COMPANION VARIETAL WINNERS Grenache of the Year | Red Wine of the Year | Wine of the Year – Thistledown Wines This Charming Man Single Vineyard, Clarendon Grenache 2024, McLaren Vale – 98 points Chardonnay of the Year | White Wine of the Year – Vasse Felix Heytesbury Chardonnay 2023, Margaret River – 99 points Shiraz of the Year – Koomilya JC Block Shiraz 2022, McLaren Vale – 99 points Sparkling Wine of the Year – Stefano Lubiana Prestige 2011, Tasmania – 98 points Riesling of the Year – Leo Buring DWB17 Leonay Riesling 2024, Eden Valley – 98 points Semillon of the Year – First Creek Wines Museum Release Oakey Creek Vineyard Semillon 2017, Hunter Valley – 98 points Sauvignon Blanc of the Year – Weaver Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Adelaide Hills – 97 points Pinot Gris/Grigio of the Year – Tar & Roses Pinot Grigio 2024, Central Victoria Zone – 96 points Other Whites & Blends of the Year – tripe.Iscariot Kroos Chenin Blanc 2023, Margaret River – 98 points Rosé of the Year – Sutton Grange Winery Fairbank Rosé 2024, Central Victoria Zone – 96 points Pinot Noir of the Year – Mount Mary Pinot Noir 2023, Yarra Valley – 98 points Cabernet Sauvignon of the Year – Devil’s Lair Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Margaret River – 98 points Cabernet & Blends of the Year – Yarra Yering Dry Red Wine No. 1 2023, Yarra Valley – 99 points Other Reds & Blends of the Year – Tyrrell’s Wines Vat 8 Winemaker’s Selection Shiraz Cabernet 2023, Hunter Valley – 98 points Sweet Wine of the Year – Calabria Family Wines 3 Bridges Botrytis Semillon 2024, Riverina – 96 points Fortified Wine of the Year – All Saints Estate Museum Muscadelle NV, Rutherglen – 100 points Wildcard of the Year – Lethbridge Wines Yellow NV, Geelong – 96 points

The awards also mark the release of the 2026 Halliday Wine Companion, which is available in stores nationally and online from Thursday August 21.

The Companion provides a guide to Australian wines, wineries and grapegrowing regions, and the 2026 edition of the Companion includes over 5000 tasting notes and scores.

The 2026 Awards featured winners from regions across Australia, providing a picture of the tenacity and diversity of the nation’s wine industry. Victoria took home more varietal awards than any other state, including Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet & Blends, Rosé, Fortified, and the inaugural Wildcard of the Year. South Australia shone too and represented the Red Wine and Wine of the Year winner alongside the 3rd inductee into the James Halliday Hall of Fame: Australian Wine Industry, and Viticulturist of the Year. The Hunter Valley took home the prestigious Winery of the Year award, and WA also performed remarkably, being awarded White Wine of the Year and Winemaker of the Year alongside Other Whites & Blends and Cabernet Sauvignon of the Year.

