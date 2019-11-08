Hail storm BBQ and info session

The Riverland Wine post Hail Storm BBQ information event will focus on talking, listening and sharing experiences of damaging hail storms on vineyards.

According to Riverland Wine, these are among the most important remedies following the shock of a storm event such as last Monday’s hail-storm.

Steve Liebich, from Taylorville, will be a keynote presenter at the BBQ on Tuesday afternoon next week.

Liebich was one of those growers whose vineyard was severely damaged in November 2016.

Other guests will include: FaB scout Brent Fletcher; CCW viticulturist Ian Macrae; PIRSA manager Duncan Tullett; and an AWRI representative.

This panel will be able to answer all questions arising.

Fact sheets will be available.

The BBQ will be held on Tuesday, November 12 from 4pm at Spiro & Lina Kondoprias’ property (Berri Transport), 31 Berriman Road, Monash (off Trenaman Road), VIC.