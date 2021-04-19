Growing SA wine exports through recovery and expansion program

South Australian wineries will benefit from a new $5.4 million wine market expansion program that will support them to diversify into new markets, grow sales of premium SA wine across the globe, and create more jobs.

The State Government’s support for the wine industry through this new program will aggressively drive South Australian wine exports in the US, UK, Canada and other key markets, with a strong marketing push through channels like wine.com and Vivino.

“This new program will support the South Australian wine sector while also helping to sustain and create jobs,” Premier Marshall said.

“We’re providing strong support to South Australian wine exporters who have been affected by serious challenges over the last year, including market access issues, international border closures due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and bushfires.

“Through this new Wine Export Recovery and Expansion Program, we’re supporting wine businesses to expand business-to-business opportunities for new-to-market companies, brand promotion, wine education and international trade visits, when travel is permitted.”

Minister for Investment and Trade Stephen Patterson said the $5.4 million program will focus on major e-commerce and retail campaigns, as well as in-market tasting programs in developing markets.

“We’ve been consulting extensively with the industry and the Department for Trade and Investment has collaborated with regional, state and national wine industries and government partners, and we’ll continue to do so as the program is delivered over the next four years.

“The Marshall Liberal Government is steadfast in its support for such a key industry for our overall state economy, and this program will deliver further assistance by delivering business-to-business virtual events for new channel development and sales, leveraging our network of overseas trade offices.

“Currently, South Australia’s wine exports are valued at over $2 billion, accounting for 70 per cent of the total value of Australian wine exports in 2020 – with our state’s wine exporters driving strong growth of exports, primarily into the Chinese market, with exports to China increasing 10-fold in the decade from 2019-20.

“This program will be delivered in collaboration with our overseas trade and investment offices, and third-party providers who we will partner with to provide on-the-ground market intelligence, contacts and insight to our wine exporters looking to diversify into new markets.”

The program will also include a significant inbound trade event, when international travel resumes.

Companies can already get involved in the program by registering their interest in the first initiative, the US Market Entry Program delivered by Wine Australia. The State Government is subsidising 50 per cent of the cost for 15 participating wineries.

Registrations are open at www.wineaustralia.com/whats-happening/events/us-market-entry-program-2021-22.

The Department for Trade and Investment will visit South Australia’s regions closer to the program launch, to provide wine exporters with further information about the program and how they can get involved, including co-investment opportunities.

The Wine Export Recovery and Expansion Program, funded through the Economic and Business Growth Fund, will prioritise the following markets:

*Established – United States, United Kingdom and Canada,

*Developing – Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand

*Emerging – United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Vietnam, Scandinavia, Western Europe and India.

The program, which will commence roll-out from 1 July 2021, will focus upon:

*Commercial outcomes for existing brands in established markets

*Expanding exporter access to new markets and channels in all priority markets

*Creating positive sentiment across all markets for premium South Australian wine.

Information will be available on the Department for Trade and Investment’s website at www.dti.sa.gov.au as opportunities come online and South Australia’s wine exporters are encouraged to visit the site and sign-up for the latest news.

