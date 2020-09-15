Grower-owned collective launches premium wine brand in Australia

Created from an innovative and unique partnership with a grower-owned collective, new premium wine brand ‘The Group’ harnesses the collective skills, quality and expertise of around 100 grapegrowers and their families to deliver a range of full-flavoured, quality wines.

This in turn allows The Group to showcase some of the highest quality wines from Australia’s leading wine regions, including McLaren Vale and Adelaide Hills.

By working exclusively with the Collective, The Group helps to maintain the Collective’s initial goal; to support the livelihood of the growers, and to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise to ensure their vineyards thrive and grow.

The diverse range is inspired by The Group’s ‘collectively better’ mantra and includes four core varietals:

The Murder 2017 McLaren Vale Shiraz;

The Shadow 2019 Adelaide Hills Pinot Noir;

The Quiver 2019 McLaren Vale Grenache;

The Fever 2018 McLaren Vale Grower Blend; and

The Siege 2019 McLaren Vale Shiraz

Pioneer of the paddock-to-plate philosophy and award-winning chef and restaurateur Matt Moran shares The Group’s commitment to quality and passion for supporting Australian local producers, including growers and their families.

Moran explains, “I grew up on the farm and I’ve always had a passion for sourcing great quality produce to create great tasting food. Like paddock-to-plate, Grower Wines by The Group represent an exciting movement in the Australian wine industry”.

“The Group’s collaboration with a grower-owned collective paves the way for the hard-working growers and supports the local, real people behind the label.

“Establishing these connections is how you create honest, authentic and quality produce – whether its food or wine.”

As the daughter of a grapegrower, The Group winemaker Marnie Roberts spent her early years amongst her family’s vines.

Today, with 25 years of expertise in the wine industry both as a winemaker and managing vineyards, Roberts says she is thrilled to introduce The Group’s wine range.

Marnie says, “The collective knowledge, passion and experience that’s passed down through generations of growers is really special”.

“These growers are experts on the fruit they grow, and what grapes make the finest wines possible. The grower-owned collective enables growers and winemakers to join forces and in turn, make The Group’s range of truly exceptional wines.”

Constellation Brands VP of commercial development Rowan Dean adds “Grower Wines by The Group represents a new movement in the Australian Wine industry. By partnering with the Grower-Owned Collective (Winegrapes), we are able to create a wine brand that exists with the growers firmly at the centre”.

“As the range grows, The Group will continue to partner with the Collective to fulfil demand and create new premium wines that push the boundaries of innovation.”

