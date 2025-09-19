Grenache & Gourmet festival gets going in McLaren Vale

The Grenache Stories dinner will bring together three of the region’s winemakers: Bondar Wines, Thistledown Wines and Maxwell Wines for the very first time. Image courtesy Maxwell Wines

McLaren Vale’s Grenache & Gourmet festival commences today and will run until Monday 6 October, with visitors invited to join the region’s winemakers, chefs, growers and producers to celebrate Grenache and fresh farm-to-table food, showcase the heart and soul of the McLaren Vale Wine Region.

McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association CEO Erin Leggat said there was “no better place for Grenache in Australia”, and that the festival was “perfectly suited” to showcase McLaren Vale’s Grenache and gourmet food offerings.

“This the chance for everyone – from Grenache aficionados to those that have never tried the variety before – to taste McLaren Vale’s many styles of Grenache, meet the people behind our wines and our incredible food experiences, and experience the flavour, creativity and spirit that make McLaren Vale so special,” she said.

SA’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison added that the importance of events like this in drawing tourism and attention to the “unique appeal” of the region.

The 2025 festival program includes 32 different events, including long lunches, vineyard tours and wine blending workshops, as well as cellar door flights and live music.

Jeremy Maxwell, general manager of Maxwell Wines, said the festival presented “a rare opportunity” to bring the region’s leading producers together and commend their achievements.

“Grenache has always been at the heart of McLaren Vale, and this event is about cherishing its versatility and the stories behind the wines,” said Maxwell.

In conjunction with the festival, Maxwell Wines will host a dinner tomorrow night together with Bondar Wines and Thistledown Wines, celebrating the “artistry and diversity” of the region’s flagship varietal.

“Grenache has a remarkable ability to reflect place while still being incredibly dynamic,” said Bondar Wines winemaker Andre Bondar. “Sharing our wines alongside producers we admire is a privilege and an exciting chance to highlight just how far McLaren Vale Grenache has come.”

“Grenache holds such a special place in our hearts, and events like this shine a light on its quality, character, and future,” added Paddy Gilhooly, director of sales and co-owner of Thistledown Wines. “To be part of a collaboration that recognises the region’s best produce is such an honour.”

With a multi-course menu and matched Grenache pairings, the evening is designed to offer an immersive celebration of McLaren Vale’s defining varietal.

The festival is supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission through the Regional Event Fund, which aims to strengthen the state’s regional events calendar by encouraging the development of new and innovative regional events, grow existing events, and drive increased visitation and economic stimulus to the regional economy.

View the full Grenache & Gourmet 2025 program at www.grenacheandgourmet.com.au.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!