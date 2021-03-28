Grape and wine businesses getting on with the job of developing new markets

Image: AGW chief executive, Tony Battaglene.

Australian Grape & Wine is now focusing its attention on driving growth in developing markets following the announcement that China will be applying duties of up to 218.4 percent on most Australian wine exporters.

China’s Ministry of Commerce of Commerce (MOFCOM) released its final determinations on its investigations into allegations of the dumping of Australian wines in China and trade distorting subsidies (countervailing duties), applying duties on imports of all bottled, still wines from Australia.

“While it’s disappointing, the industry is not surprised by the decision,” said Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Australian Grape & Wine (AGW).

“We continue to reject the allegations levelled against AGW members and have approached both investigations as collaboratively and transparently as possible.”

Mr Battaglene said the industry had been preparing for this outcome.

“Our focus now is two-fold. Firstly, we’re working with industry and the Australian Government to assess options available to us within the Chinese system, and internationally,” he said.

“Secondly, we’re focusing on growing demand for Australian wine in other markets across Asia, Europe, US, and the UK.

“We have worked closely with the Australian Government throughout this process and I want to thank Ministers for the work they have done in what has been a very challenging period for everyone.

“The Australian Government’s $72.7 million investment to help agribusinesses expand their export markets is a great first step to getting on with the job of finding new markets for Australian wine. It’s going to take collaboration, hard work and commitment, but if we work together we’re confident that we can drive growth in market access and sales in a range of markets in the coming years.”

