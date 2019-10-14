Government on high alert for stink bugs

Biosecurity Minister Damien O’Connor is warning travelling Kiwis to be vigilant as the high-season for the crop-eating brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) is under way.

“We’re on high alert to stop BMSB arriving in NZ. The high season runs until April 30 and we’ve strengthened our measures to stop stink bug establishing itself here,’’ O’Connor said.

“It’s an especially timely reminder for those travelling to Rugby World Cup matches. A recent swarm of green stink bug and yellow spotted stink bug have occurred in Kobe, Japan. Biosecurity NZ staff based there will continue to ensure we have the right measures in place. We want to keep the risk offshore as much as possible

“It’s a sneaky pest that we’ve caught at the border many times, hitchhiking on passengers and in imported goods. They’re a damaging economic pest and a significant household nuisance

“In the past few months we’ve increased the number of additional BMSB risk countries from 16 to 33 and we’ve upped our mandatory pre-arrival treatment requirements for targeted vehicles, machinery and parts.’’

O’Connor said Biosecurity NZ was working more closely with its Australian counterparts to identify risk offshore and co-ordinate their actions.

“We’re also sending Biosecurity NZ staff overseas to visit and audit treatment providers, shippers and freight forwarders in Europe.

“Elsewhere, we’ve made it clear to all cruise ship operators that they have to show they’ve taken measures to prevent pests arriving here by using our accreditation system and we’re working on hi-tech scanning equipment to find the bug in luggage and mail.

“We have three dogs trained specifically to find stink bugs.

“No biosecurity system is 100 per cent fool proof and observant Kiwis have spotted the bug post-border in the past four years, though no breeding population have been found. I thank them for it and ask people report any possible sightings to Biosecurity NZ. We need a biosecurity team of 4.7 million. We all have a part to play.

“I also want to thank all the international airlines who arrive in New Zealand for playing our new biosecurity video before arrival. The only airline that’s been slow to play it on each flight is Air New Zealand, which is deeply disappointing from our national carrier. I very much hope it will be uniform across all their flights soon.’’

For more information visit the Biosecurity NZ website

Photo source: Bugwood.org