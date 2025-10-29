Going for gold at 2025 Marlborough Wine Show

Toni Patterson MW. Photo: Richard Briggs

Nearly 100 wines have been awarded gold medals at the 2025 Marlborough Wine Show.

Chief judge Stu Marfell said the 2024 season had been a hard act to follow, and that this year’s entries included Pinot Noir and Chardonnay entries of that vintage.

“They were pretty amazing,” he said. “Then with the 2025 vintage, there was such beautiful weather conditions coming into harvest and there was some pristine fruit, and that was coming through in those aromatic whites. The Sauvignon Blanc has been absolutely outstanding in particular.”

Ninety-one golds were awarded – the highest number since records began in 2012.Alongside the 91 gold medals, 144 silver and 180 bronze medals were awarded. The class that received the most gold medals this year was Sauvignon Blanc, current vintage being 2025 wines.

Marfell was joined by guest judges Sam Kim and Australian judge Toni Paterson MW, as well as 12 local judges in tasting more than 600 wines, which made up 562 entries this year.

Kim and Paterson both said they were impressed by this year’s sparkling, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay entries, with Kim describing many of the sparkling wines as world-class, and Paterson calling the region’s Chardonnay ‘extraordinary’.

“There was a wide range of styles, from quite opulent Chardonnays, with balanced acidity, to really nuanced wines that were more reserved with detailed flecks of complexity,” she said.

Six gold medals were awarded to sparkling wines this year, an Increase from the two awarded in 2023.

Marfell was pleased to have the support of Sam Kim as guest judge for the second year running, and the expertise of Toni Patterson MW on the panel for the first time. Judging for the event took place over three days, and would not be possible without a strong team, Marfell said.

“Toni Patterson has been amazing, so good to have on the team, and it’s been great to show her what we’ve got. We also brought on some new judges this year from outside the winemaking sphere, and had some new associate judges coming through and doing a really great job, so it’s been nice to see that progression.”

Trophy winners will be revealed at a Marlborough Wine Show Celebration event on 14 November.

Gold Medals by varietal class 2025 Marlborough Wine Show Sparkling 6 Sauvignon Blanc – Current Vintage (2025) 19 Sauvignon Blanc – Older (2024 & older) 7 Sauvignon Blanc – Alternative Style 4 Riesling 5 Pinot Gris 6 Gewürztraminer 2 Other White Wines 6 Sweet Wines 2 Chardonnay – Current Vintage (2025, 2024, 2023) 13 Chardonnay – 2022 & Older 1 Rosé 5 Other Red Wine 0 Pinot Noir – Current Vintage (2025, 2024, 2023) 13 Pinot Noir – 2022 and older 2 91

