Global wine consumption at its lowest in over sixty years

International Vine and Wine Organisation (OIV) director general, John Barker. Image courtesy OIV

If estimates are correct, global consumption of wine hit its lowest point since 1961 in 2024.

In an online press conference on Tuesday (15 April), the International Vine and Wine Organisation (OIV) released global data on the wine sector in 2024, including statistics on production, consumption and trade from all producing and consuming nations. The data highlights the effects of climate change, shifting consumer preferences and geopolitical uncertainty upon the sector.

Global wine consumption was an estimated of 214 million hectolitres in 2024, which would make it the lowest consumption level in over 60 years, since 1961.

The OIV attributed the decline in consumption to an intersection of economic and geopolitical factors, generating inflation and uncertainty, as well as a decline in mature markets shaped by evolving lifestyle preferences, shifting social habits and generational changes in consumer behaviour.

“However, across 195 countries, wine has never been so widely consumed worldwide,” said the OIV. “It has been also recalled that a number of countries that combine strong overall consumption with very large populations still offer significant growth potential.”

The global vineyard area also contracted in 2024, to 7.1 million hectares. Whilst global vineyard area has been decreasing for the past four years, the rate of contraction in 2024 was slower than in previous years, at 0.6%.

OIV director general, John Barker, said that these impacts present a challenge of adaptation for the wine sector, but that successful adaptation would bring opportunities.

“Working together to develop solutions to climate change and making wine a beacon of sustainability; investing in research on new audiences so that we can see wine through their eyes; reinforcing our commitment to multilateralism and global trade: these are the elements that will lead the wine sector forward,” said Barker.

“The OIV has a key role as the global reference for vine and wine uniting 51 countries to promote cooperation, harmonisation and knowledge sharing around the key challenges and opportunities for the sector.”

Export volumes held steady at 99.8 million hectolitres. Export value declined by 0.3% to 36 billion EUR, but remains at a historically high average export price of 3.60 EUR/litre. Inflation and low supply are continuing to keep prices high compared to pre-pandemic years.

Despite the ongoing declines in both production and consumption, the OIV noted that global market equilibrium is expected to hold in 2024, with production unlikely to exceed demand, continuing the trend seen with the small 2023 harvest.

It added that two consecutive years of low output could help stabilise the market, although stock levels are likely to remain uneven across regions.

You can view the full OIV State of the World Vine and Wine Sector in 2024 here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!