Geopolitical issues facing the Australian wine industry: Tony Battaglene from Australian Grape & Wine, AWITC Interview Series

At the recent Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC) held in South Australia, Winetitles conducted filmed interviews with several conference speakers.

In this video, we chat with Tony Battaglene from Australian Grape & Wine about the geopolitical issues facing the Australian wine industry, such as Brexit, tensions in the middle east, and the risk of putting all of our eggs in the China basket.

Interview filmed on 22/7/19, prior to the announcement of a new UK prime minister.