Geographe and WA Alternative Varieties Wine Show 2019: results announced

Last Friday night saw the culmination of four days hard work by many volunteers and a team of judges lead by James Halliday Winemaker of the Year Julian Langworthy, announce the winners for this year’s show. The presentation dinner was at capacity as the winners were announced.

Top honours went to Willow Bridge Estate with their 2018 Dragonfly Shiraz. The award was presented to Willow Bridge owner Jeff Dewar, by Labelmakers Group Andrew Smith (pictured above).

This boutique show continues to showcase the region in a unique and celebratory way. Industry, wine lovers and supporters packed the Cube at BREC to share in the celebrations and acknowledge the hard work of the many producers that are such an integral part of Bunbury Geographe.

2019 wine show awards & trophies

Awards

Best Geographe White Varietal: Talisman Wines – 2019 Riesling

Best Geographe Chardonnay: Aylesbury Estate – The 2018 Pater Series Chardonnay

Best Geographe White Blend: Willow Bridge Estate 2019 Dragonfly Sauvignon Blanc Semillon

Best Geographe Sparkling: St Aidan Wines 2018 Sparkling Chardonnay

Best Geographe Sweet Table Wine: St Aidan Wines 2019 Cassie Moscato

Best Geographe Fortified: St Aidan Wines Zena Liquer Muscat

Best Geographe Shiraz: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Dragonfly Shiraz

Best Geographe Cabernet Sauvignon: St Aidan 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Geographe Red Varietal: Bakkheia 2018 The Wonderful Miss Gerry

Best Geographe Red Blend: Willow Bridge Estate 2017 Dragonfly Grenache Shiraz Mataro

Best Rose: Millbrook Winery 2019 Regional Rose

Best WA Tempranillo: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Solana Tempranillo

Best WA Alternative Red: Marq Wines 2018 Cabernet Franq

Best WA Alternative White: Paul Nelson Wines 2019 Arneis

Trophies

Best Geographe White Wine: Aylesbury Estate – The 2018 Pater Series Chardonnay

Best Geographe Red Wine: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Dragonfly Shiraz

Best WA Alternative Variety: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Solana Tempranillo

Best Rose: Millbrook Winery 2019 Regional Rose

Geographe Most Successful Producer: Willow Bridge Estate

Nicholas Baudin Award for Excellence in Winemaking: Damien Hutton

Wine of the Show: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Dragonfly Shiraz