Geographe and WA Alternative Varieties Wine Show 2019: results announced

Last Friday night saw the culmination of four days hard work by many volunteers and a team of judges lead by James Halliday Winemaker of the Year Julian Langworthy, announce the winners for this year’s show. The presentation dinner was at capacity as the winners were announced.
Top honours went to Willow Bridge Estate with their 2018 Dragonfly Shiraz. The award was presented to Willow Bridge owner Jeff Dewar, by Labelmakers Group Andrew Smith (pictured above).
This boutique show continues to showcase the region in a unique and celebratory way. Industry, wine lovers and supporters packed the Cube at BREC to share in the celebrations and acknowledge the hard work of the many producers that are such an integral part of Bunbury Geographe.
2019 wine show awards & trophies
Awards
Best Geographe White Varietal: Talisman Wines – 2019 Riesling
Best Geographe Chardonnay: Aylesbury Estate – The 2018 Pater Series Chardonnay
Best Geographe White Blend: Willow Bridge Estate 2019 Dragonfly Sauvignon Blanc Semillon
Best Geographe Sparkling: St Aidan Wines 2018 Sparkling Chardonnay
Best Geographe Sweet Table Wine: St Aidan Wines 2019 Cassie Moscato
Best Geographe Fortified: St Aidan Wines Zena Liquer Muscat
Best Geographe Shiraz: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Dragonfly Shiraz
Best Geographe Cabernet Sauvignon: St Aidan 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
Best Geographe Red Varietal: Bakkheia 2018 The Wonderful Miss Gerry
Best Geographe Red Blend: Willow Bridge Estate 2017 Dragonfly Grenache Shiraz Mataro
Best Rose: Millbrook Winery 2019 Regional Rose
Best WA Tempranillo: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Solana Tempranillo
Best WA Alternative Red: Marq Wines 2018 Cabernet Franq
Best WA Alternative White: Paul Nelson Wines 2019 Arneis
Trophies
Best Geographe White Wine: Aylesbury Estate – The 2018 Pater Series Chardonnay
Best Geographe Red Wine: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Dragonfly Shiraz
Best WA Alternative Variety: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Solana Tempranillo
Best Rose: Millbrook Winery 2019 Regional Rose
Geographe Most Successful Producer: Willow Bridge Estate
Nicholas Baudin Award for Excellence in Winemaking: Damien Hutton
Wine of the Show: Willow Bridge Estate 2018 Dragonfly Shiraz