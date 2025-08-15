Friday Feedback

If you’ve been reading the news and wondering what your peers think of it, look no further.

“This is the most comprehensive and informative report that I have read in some time. We are small grape growers in the Riverland of SA and every day we are bombarded with negativity. We are continually told to pull out our vines as apparently we are the source of the world oversupply. We received $150 a tonne for Shiraz, and less than the cost of production for every variety. Thank you, Endeavour, for providing a little balance.”

“I was an early student when it was RCAE, (I think I started in 1978) with Brian Croser, Andrew Hood, Andrew Markides, and Andrew Birks, and of course Max Loder and Tony Jordan…all to become luminaries in the wine industry. Well done, and congratulations.”

Responding to Charles Sturt celebrates five decades of Wagga Wagga winery

“We need to support the AWRI into the future because its work underpins the success of our wine industry in being at the forefront of wine science. Internationally, Australian wine is respected for its quality and technical excellence. The AWRI has been a key component in building and maintaining this position. We need the AWRI as it is the future of our industry.”

Responding to Industry heavyweights fear defunding of Australian Wine Research Institute

