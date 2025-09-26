If you’ve been reading the news and wondering what your peers think of it, look no further.

Our new Friday Feedback segment provides a platform for the voices of our readers, highlighting the thoughts, reflections and musings of members of the wine industry.

Read our recent roundup here:

Responding to Australian wine’s $51.3b economic contribution confirmed, as govt extends wine tourism and cellar door funding

“This is a fine piece of stats which should do more than see a mere extension of the grant scheme at the level established all those years ago. Where is the CPI indexation? Government agencies and various businesses build in allowance for CPI—but no adjustment for this grant scheme means we have gone a long way backwards. My wine business qualifies every year for the maximum and now gets less than 50% of that because of competition for the $10 million pot. Be happy that we still get it you say?…”

Mark Davidson

Responding to Brown’s bottler of an idea for Prosecco

“This idea about aluminium bottles is misleading. Aluminium is not inert for wine. It has to be coated with some polymer (plastic). At recycling the polymer is to be burned out, so the toxic fumes will go into the atmosphere. How it is environment friendly? Glass bottle is still the best bottle. It is not just recyclable it is reusable. It’s a shame that no one is reusing glass containers.”

Olga

Responding to WA’s expanded container deposit scheme to cost wineries, distilleries millions

“This Containers for Change rollout is getting some backlash! If the Margaret River Wine Association’s estimate is right that ‘administrative costs’ for wineries might reach $1 per bottle, then watch for a new space to be filled by C4C consultant types who will cash in when they work out how to offer the service at a much lower price than that. Steps to reduce glass waste will therefore lead to job creation! And, probably, an overall reduction of SKUs! Only wineries are being asked to pay for it!”

EWC

Responding to Pouring into the future: Will Australia’s wine rebound hold?

“I think the weakening sales in the US is also due to bad marketing decisions by Aussie winemakers. There are enough literate wine drinkers in the US who would gladly buy some of the newer styles of Aussie wine but they are never available or are priced out of competition. For example, Unico Zelo, a brand I admire are sold in the Boston market, but the bottle prices are crazy. $30 for a Fiano is a bit high. Bottle Shock, and Different Drop regularly highlight wines I would gladly spend a lot on.”

‘USA availability of new Aussie brands not there yet!’

Have you read something in Daily Wine News that’s got you thinking? Tell us what you think for the chance to have your comment featured in our Friday Feedback segment. Leave a comment through the ‘Tell us what you think’ button underneath articles on our website or contact our editorial team at: [email protected].