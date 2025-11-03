Expressions of interest: “Corymbia Farm”

- This 64-hectare property, ‘Corymbia Farm’ has a cool marine climate (240m above sea level, 10km from Bass strait) basalt soils, crisp pure air, bright sunshine and is the perfect environment to grow sparkling wine grape varieties. Here is a great locale to create a “safety net” and hedge against climate change. Ed Carr, winner of the International Sparkling Winer Maker of the Year, says he uses only northern Tasmanian grape varieties to make his winning wines.
- The property is perfectly located: suitable for agro-tourism and pasture-to-plate restaurant/winery. It has vehicle access from Lockett or Oldina Road with ample space for parking. The 12 north-east facing paddocks have been improved with multiple lime and dolomite applications. Shelter belts throughout were established over 13 years.The farm is managed with regenerative farming practices and uses biological inoculants. It has great potential for: organic/biodynamic certification for a vineyard, livestock, horticulture, avocado, nut orchard, blueberries – whatever is your fancy.
- Nature lovers will be captivated by the beauty of the pristine rainforest, home to permanent spring-fed watercourses, giant tree ferns, native fauna and cool-climate forested valleys. Water is abundant, with two 40,000-litre water tanks, a license for 43 mega-litres from a spring-fed dam ensuring a reliable supply for both the gardens and animals. 360 degrees views over the Bass strait and Sisters Hills give this unique property a rare combination of natural beauty and sustainability, plus two modern homes set in established gardens replete with fruit trees.
- Located just fifteen minutes to the charming coastal township of Wynyard and the airport link to Melbourne (Qantas, forty minutes to the ferry at Devonport, this property offers the perfect blend of convenience and accessibility.
- Whether you’re seeking a tranquil retreat, a working farm, vineyard or a agri/food tourism focus this property, this 64-hectare sanctuary with its pristine rainforest, licensed B&B farm stay and incredible natural resources has it all. Embrace a lifestyle of peace, beauty, and self-sufficiency in this one-of-a-kind property.
See BOM Climate Statistics for Australian locations: https://www.bom.gov.au/climate/averages/tables/cw_091107.shtml.
Expressions of Interest > $2.2M
Sue: 0438 620 348
Frank: 0418 876 019
Email: [email protected]
Address: 1001 OLDINA ROAD, OLDINA, Tasmania