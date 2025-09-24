Focus on growth: Summit to explore the state of DTC in Australia

Image courtesy Wine Communicators of Australia

The Direct to Consumer (DTC) Wine Summit will return to Sydney this November, hosted by Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) and designed to deliver the latest insights and share successful DTC strategies for wine businesses.

The summit brings together experts and industry leaders from small, medium and large-sized wine brands that are all focused on growth.

To set the scene, DTC expert Georgia Rasmussen will outline the state of DTC in Australia and globally, followed by three speakers who will aim to reframe attendees’ mindsets. Rowena Millward, business change expert at Uncomfortable Change will address how the wine industry might reinvent itself, Linden Brown from Market Culture will talk about the importance of building a customer centred culture and Douglas Nicol from Australian Centre for AI in Marketing and co-author of the 2025 AI Readiness Report will discuss the AI marketing teams of the future.

Effective strategies will also be a key element delivered by the summit. Maddy Jones, head of marketing at Brunch Agency will draw on their experience working with 150 wine businesses to speak on integrated marketing strategies to grow DTC wine business, while Richard Owens, Founder and CEO of WithWine will outline what technology is required to drive a complete DTC wine business.

There are a series of case studies, practical tips and panel discussions from wine businesses that have succeeded in building their DTC channels including Torbreck, Tamburlaine Organic Wines, Pikes Wines, Shaw + Smith, Zonzo Estate, Hungerford Hill Wines, ChaLou Wines, Bungamagoo Estate Wines and Pizzini Wines.

Finally, the important role of cellar doors to DTC will be addressed with two speakers on destination marketing: Kathryn Illy, former CMO of Destination NSW and Rachael Smith from global destination creating firm Primera.

EVENT NAME – WCA Direct to Consumer Wine Summit 2025

DATE – Thursday, 6 November 2025

EVENT TIME – 9 AM – 5:00 PM

VENUE – Australian National Maritime Museum, 2 Murray St, Pyrmont, NSW

See full agenda and purchase tickets here…

WEBSITE – https://winecommunicators.com.au/event/direct-to-consumer-wine-summit-2025/

Early-Bird Tickets still available – saving 25%

