Five trophies to Calabria at the 2019 AIWS

Calabria Family Wines was the most awarded winery at the 2019 Australian Inland Wine Show, receiving five of the 12 trophies including: Best Wine of Show; Best Red Wine; Best Dry White Wine; Most Successful Exhibitor as well as the Riverina Trophy.

The 2018 Calabria Private Bin Montepulciano was one of the main highlights of the show for the judges and based on the Judge’s comments, the wine could be quick-selling for collectors’ cellars.

This year also saw a change in guard with Jen Pfeiffer taking over the role of chief judge from David Morris.

Pfeiffer brings a wealth of judging experience to the table as well as a vibrant enthusiasm for the position.

Pfeiffer reported that the standard of entries this year was set high with eight gold medal winning wines.

She reported that, “Some highlights from the show included the Durif, other red varieties, sweet white Botrytis and fortified classes, with a very high standard of entries across those classes”.

The Australian Inland Wine Show is held each year in October. Incorporated with the Show is the National Moscato Challenge.

This year’s trophy went to Dee Vine Estate of Griffith for their 2019 Two Monkeys Moscato.

Presentations were again held at the iconic Spoons Riverside Restaurant in conjunction with their Winemakers Dinner, which had Calabria Family Wines as the chosen winery as this year’s supplier for wine matching.

In March next year, Calabria Family Wines will roll on with a public tasting at the Swan Hill Food and Wine festival with over 2000 people expected to attend.

Photo: Jen Pfeiffer presents Tony Steffania from Calabria Family Wines with Best Wine of Show award