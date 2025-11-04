First Nations winery named a finalist in Australian Export Awards

Munda Wines founder Pauly Vandenberg. Images courtesy Munda Wines

Australian wine business Munda Wines has been recognised as a finalist in Austrade’s Australian Export Awards category for First Nations exporters. It’s the first time in award’s 62-year history it has had a standalone category for First Nations businesses, with the winemaker recognised among six finalists.

Since 1963, the Australian Export Awards have recognised the contribution of more than 2,000 Australian businesses that have achieved international success across a broad range of sectors, helping show Australia’s world class products, services and people off to the world.

Almost half of this year’s 95 finalists are small businesses with an annual turnover of less than $10 million, showcasing just how vital small business is for Australian exports.

Partnering with grapegrowers and winemakers, Munda Wines is a national wine business that began with the release of its 2021 Syrah from Kaurna Country (McLaren Vale), followed by a Grenache from Ngadjuri and Peramangk Country (Barossa Valley), and it has now expanded to a national collection, with each wine named for the Traditional Country its grapes are grown on.

Founder and owner Pauly Vandenberg said the business’s success proves that sharing the world’s oldest living culture is a powerful way to do business globally.

“Australia’s global reputation for quality and innovation amplifies our story – but it’s our deep connection to Country that gives our wines their heart, identity, and sense of place,” Vandenberg said.

“International markets are eager to engage with the oldest continuing culture on the face of the planet—it is an incredible point of difference for Aboriginal-led businesses and resonates powerfully with our commercial partners.

“Winning would affirm that Aboriginal-owned excellence belongs at the highest level of Australian trade.”

The new awards category was created to recognise the First Nations traders making “outstanding” contributions to international trade.

“Australia has a lot more Indigenous-owned businesses exporting to the world than we realise, and a lot more than we even recognise,” said Austrade’s head of Indigenous Engagement and Export, Melanie Harris.

“They’re working in a variety of industries and all across the country. The awards are about highlighting the success of Indigenous exporters and recognising the economic impact they’re making.”

Munda Wines said it has already broken into the “notoriously tough” Canadian market by building “relationships before revenue”, and it is working to tap into the US market next.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony in Canberra on 26 November.

“This year’s finalists represent the very best of Australian exporters and make a significant contribution to our economy, employ thousands of Australians, and support communities across the country,” said Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell.

“Australian products, services and people are known across the world, and that wouldn’t be possible without the businesses that export them to the world.”

