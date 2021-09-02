Finlaysons’ Wine Roadshow 29

Finlaysons says it regrets to announce that its Wine Roadshow 29 seminars in October in Hunter Valley, Riverina, Rutherglen, Yarra Valley and Tasmania are cancelled due to COVID-19 travel and event restrictions.

However, a webinar will be organised to replace the face-to-face events to provide wineries, growers and broader industry participants with the information that they otherwise would have received. The timing of the webinar will be announced in due course.

Fortunately, to date, successful seminars have been held in the Riverland and Barossa and those in Coonawarra (13 September), McLaren Vale (14 September) and Margaret River (8 November) are still planned to be held as scheduled.

Finlaysons Wine Partner Will Taylor said, “The presentations were well received and generated a number of insightful questions. It was more than refreshing to get out to the regions and interact with our wine sector friends in person again”.

This year’s Wine Roadshow series is entitled “Adding to the Blend” and covers the critical issue of diversifying export markets for wine.

Taylor is joined on the road by senior representatives of Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia and there are presentations by Wine Australia’s regional general managers “on the ground” in the US and the UK.

Taylor said the objective is to give the guests at the seminars some practical “nitty gritty” insights as to where the opportunities lie in foreign markets and “tips and traps” regarding getting their wine in to those markets and trading there successfully.

Registrations can be made via the Finlaysons website.

For further information, please contact Sara Bradshaw on phone (08) 8235 7771 or email [email protected].

