Finlaysons’ Wine Roadshow 29

Adding to the Blend: Diversifying your export markets

Finlaysons is pleased to announce that a Wine Roadshow 29 webinar will be held on 11 November 2021 at 4.00pm AEDT.

The firm had previously announced that its seminars in Hunter Valley, Riverina, Rutherglen, Yarra Valley and Tasmania were cancelled due to the COVID-19 travel and event restrictions.

Finlaysons Wine Partner, Will Taylor, said that ‘we are delighted to be able to bring the presentations to our wine sector friends in the Eastern States, to provide them with the valuable content they would otherwise have received at the “face to face” events.’

He said that the presentations in South Australia were well received and generated a number of insightful questions.

The theme of this year’s Wine Roadshow is “Adding to the Blend” and it covers the critical issue of diversifying our export markets for wine.

Will Taylor will be joined by senior representatives of Australian Grape & Wine and Wine Australia and there will be presentations by Wine Australia’s Regional General Managers “on the ground” in the USA and the UK.

Will said the objective is to give registrants to the seminars and webinar some practical, “nitty gritty” insights as to where the opportunities lie in foreign markets and “tips and traps” regarding getting their wine in to those markets and trading there successfully.

For further information about Wine Roadshow 29 or to register for the webinar, please go to Finlaysons website www.finlaysons.com.au/finlaysons-wine-roadshow-29. For additional information, please contact Di Vullings on phone (08) 8235 7450 or email [email protected].