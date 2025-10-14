Finalists revealed for Wine Industry Impact Awards

Award winners will receive a unique handblown glass decanter made by local Adelaide artist, Emma Klau. Image courtesy WISA

The finalists have been revealed for the 2025 Wine Industry Impact Awards, recognising suppliers across five categories: Packaging & Design, Winemaking & Oenology, Engineering & Equipment, Wine Business and Sustainability.

Held by the Wine Industry Suppliers Association (WISA), the Wine Industry Impact Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of businesses whose products, services and innovations create positive change and lasting benefit across the wine sector.

WISA executive chair Liz Schoen explained that the awards celebrate those working behind the scenes in the Australian wine industry.

“Behind every great wine is a network of suppliers – innovators, problem-solvers, and partners who help the Australian and New Zealand wine industries continue to thrive,” said Schoen.

“This awards program helps highlight the incredible depth of talent, innovation, and collaboration that drive our sector forward. We congratulate all finalists for their outstanding contributions and look forward to celebrating their achievements at the Gala Dinner on 20 November.”

Each submission was assessed by an independent judging panel of industry experts, and judged against the criteria – Relevance, Innovation and Impact. More details on the judges and finalists can be found here.

Winners in each category will be revealed at the 2025 Wine Industry Impact Awards Gala Dinner on Thursday, 20th November 2025, at the InterContinental, North Terrace, Adelaide. Winners will receive a unique handblown glass decanter made by local Adelaide artist, Emma Klau.

Tickets are now on sale, with discounts available for WISA members and tables of ten.

Book your tickets here.

In addition to the awards for each category judged by the panel, the Australian Grape & Wine Board will also select a Supplier of the Year. Sponsored by Stanton & Stanton, the Supplier of the Year Award recognises an outstanding overall contribution to the Australian wine industry, celebrating the finalist whose product or service demonstrates the greatest relevance, innovation, and impact across all categories.

The finalists for the 2025 Wine Industry Impact Awards are:

Winemaking & Oenology Award (Sponsored by Bentleys SA/NT)

Lallemand

Winegrid by Enartis

Engineering & Equipment Award (Sponsored by Seeley International)

ifm efector & Hill-Smith Family Estates

ionode

Winegrid by Enartis

Packaging & Design Award (Sponsored by MGA Insurance)

SIG Group and Hill-Smith Family Estates

Cork Supply Australia

Amorim Cork

Wine Business Award (Sponsored by Wine Australia)

Turnaround Services Global

Commerce7

Hydra Consulting

Sustainability Award (Sponsored by Southern Premium Vineyards)

SIG Group and Hill-Smith Family Estates

Amorim Cork & Endeavour Drinks, ReCork Program

Visy & Wirra Wirra

WISA gave its congratulations to all the finalists, and encouraged the broader industry to show its support at the Wine Industry Impact Awards Gala Dinner on 20th November.

