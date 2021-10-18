Final call for WVJ Montepulciano tasting

Australian producers of Montepulciano wines have until this Friday (22 October) to enter the forthcoming tasting of the Italian varietal by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Producers can simply enter their wines in the tasting via the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s online entry form which can be found here.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Autumn 2022 issue of the WVJ, which will be released in early March.

