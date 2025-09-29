Familia Torres targets Dutch market with reusable bottles and wines on keg

The launch event for Magnetic Reusable at TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, on 24 September. (L-R): Manuela Feijoo, commercial director at Walraven Sax; Mireia Torres, director of innovation and knowledge at Familia Torres; and Suzanne van Dommelen, managing director of TivoliVredenburg. Image courtesy Familia Torres

Familia Torres has introduced the first reusable wine bottle to the Dutch market, in partnership with its importer Walraven Sax, marking a significant advance in sustainable wine packaging.

The reusable bottle, available with the new Magnetic white and red wines, is designed for multiple reuses and refills, offering a practical solution to reduce environmental impact and promote circularity. The wine is produced at the Familia Torres winery in Penedès (Spain), then transported to the bottling facility near the Dutch border for filling and distribution to restaurants. After consumption, bottles are collected, cleaned, and returned for reuse, completing a fully circular system.

According to a life cycle assessment by Partners for Innovation, this approach is expected to achieve a 50% reduction in CO₂ emissions, 70% less water usage, and a “dramatic” decrease in packaging waste—all without compromising on quality or the wine experience.

Alongside the Magnetic reusable bottle, Familia Torres has also introduced Magnetic on keg, which further minimises packaging materials and amplifies the circular impact.

The official unveiling took place on 24 September at TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht—a music venue celebrated for its dedication to culture, sustainability, and innovation, and a pioneer in embracing sustainable initiatives within the hospitality landscape in the Netherlands. TivoliVredenburg, the largest music venue in the Netherlands welcoming 1.5 million visitors a year, has played a key role as a partner for Walraven Sax, being the first to introduce Magnetic reusable bottles and on keg.

“This bottle is more than packaging—it is a statement,” said Mireia Torres, research and development director at Familia Torres. “An invitation to the entire wine world to take responsibility. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our sustainability, operations, and production teams for the outstanding work they have accomplished.”

Bart Gijtenbeek, managing director of Walraven Sax, described the launch as “a true gamechanger”. “By introducing reusable bottles and wine on keg, we are demonstrating that top quality and sustainability can go hand in hand seamlessly. This represents the future of wine,” said Gijtenbeek.

The reusable bottle and keg are part of a broader sustainability strategy. Earlier this year, Familia Torres and Walraven Sax also introduced wine transport by train, achieving a CO₂ reduction of approximately 35% in logistics. Both innovations are integral to the Torres & Earth programme, which aims for Familia Torres to become completely climate-neutral by 2040. Since 2008, the winery has invested over €23 million in sustainability initiatives.

