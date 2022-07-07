Familia Torres consolidates its winemaking project in Galicia with the purchase of a new winery

Familia Torres gebneral manager Miguel Torres Maczassek. Image Familia Torres

Familia Torres arrived in Galicia ten years ago to make its first Albariño, Pazo das Bruxas. Five years later, it purchased Pazo Torre Penelas, where it makes the high-end wine Blanco Granito.

Now the Penedès winemaking family consolidates its vinicultural project in the Rías Baixas appellation of origin with the acquisition of a new winery in the province of Pontevedra.

The winery is located in Meaño, not far from the estate in the Salnés Valley, the best known of the five subzones that make up the appellation of origin. The winery was built in 1990 and operated under the name Valdamor.

Familia Torres plans on having the facilities up and running in time for this year’s harvest with the goal of gradually increasing its production of Albariño in light of the growing demand in countries like the United States, the main export market for the wine Pazo das Bruxas.

Familia Torres also owns the small Pazo Torre Penelas winery, located on the estate of the same name. What characterises this particular winery are its egg-shaped granite vats used to ferment and age the wine.

In addition to the 6-hectare vineyard located on the estate, the winery is increasing its winegrowing potential with two new vineyards: a 6-hectare vineyard to be planted this year in the subzone of Ribera do Ulla, and 8 hectares in Salnés Valley, which will be planted in 2023. This will give the winery a total of 20 hectares of Albariño, the flagship grape of Galicia.

According to Miguel Torres Maczassek, general manager of Familia Torres, the group has been consolidating the project in Rías Baixas over the past ten years.

“[We are] keeping the territory and its history and traditions in mind, convinced of the region’s great potential and international appeal. This new winery will allow us to continue growing in a sustainable and respectful manner,” he said.

The fifth generation of Familia Torres – Miguel and Mireia Torres – decided to establish a presence in Rías Baixas after initiating winemaking projects in Ribera del Duero and Rioja. In 2012, Familia Torres made its first 100 per cent Albariño under the name Pazo das Bruxas, a wine now sold in over 40 countries.

Familia Torres’s Galician project now culminates in the acquisition of a new winery, allowing the wine family to increase its production capacity in Rías Baixas.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!