FABAL celebrates 40 years with new acquisitions

South Australian wine, agribusiness and agri-tourism operator, Food And Beverage Australia Limited (FABAL) celebrates its 40th year in business on 30 June 2022.

With its headquarters based in Adelaide since establishing in 1982, FABAL has become an industry leader in viticulture management and grape supply, as well as award-winning wine through Vineyard Road wines and other properties.

Most recently, FABAL completed the successful acquisition of two premium vineyard entities, Marandoo Estate Limited (MEL) and National Vineyard Fund of Australia Limited (NVFAL). FABAL had a long history with both businesses, being their vineyard and administration manager since the inception of MEL in 1994 and NVFAL in 1999.

FABAL owns and operates 12 vineyards across seven winegrowing regions, including Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, Langhorne Creek, McLaren Vale, and Padthaway (South Australia), Heathcote (Victoria) and Margaret River (Western Australia), collectively totalling 825ha under vine.

This makes FABAL one of the largest premium winegrape growers in Australia, with the aim to continue to expand its portfolio to reach even more premium wine regions.

At this time, FABAL is a supplier of premium wine grapes for over 20 of Australia’s major wine groups, including Treasury Wine Estates, Pernod Ricard Winemakers and Accolade Wines.

“The acquisitions ensure that the vineyards and the benefits that their fruit, products and employment opportunities provide will remain in Australia, bettering our local industries,” said FABAL CEO and co-founder Chris Day.

Reflecting on 40 years in the industry, Day noted the many difficulties, both past and present, and was optimistic for the future.

“While we have faced many obstacles – both natural and manmade – during our 40 years, we’ve always come out stronger,” he said.

“These recent challenges have been damaging in unique ways, but they have provided the motivation to strengthen our group’s position within our industries, particularly Australian tourism.”

Day was particularly proud of FABAL’s ability to foster new generations of Australian talent in the wine, agriculture and tourism industries over the years.

“While serving local communities and regional families, FABAL has also assisted students undertaking food, viticulture and oenology studies to start their career paths within the ‘FABAL Family’,” said Day.

