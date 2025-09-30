Export woes for New Zealand wine as major markets hike duties

Exports account for nearly 90% of New Zealand’s wine sales, leaving the country’s wine sector distinctively exposed to the recent impositions of major markets such as the USA’s tariffs and taxes in the UK.

With growers and producers now facing an “uncertain outlook” in light of these recent regulatory challenges, New Zealand Winegrowers said the industry is concerned by the slow global economy and the “weak” wine markets in its key export locations.

Despite the introduction of higher tariffs, New Zealand’s major market is still the USA, with exports valued at $762 million, down 3% in the past year, New Zealand Winegrowers noted in its annual report.

“Beyond the direct cost on imports to the USA, producers are concerned at the impact the tariffs will have on the broader USA wine market. New or higher taxes and tariffs are generally not positive for the development of any wine market. With the USA wine market already struggling, higher tariffs are unlikely to be good news for consumers.

“While the increased tariffs have been in place since April with a further increase in August, it is not yet possible to discern the effect of these in the export data.”

Overall, exports to established markets have been “sluggish”, the annual report acknowledged, with the New Zealand wine industry experiencing a reduced demand for grapes, leading to lower grape prices.

“Inventory levels are higher than wineries desire and short-term growth prospects are subdued. Production costs have grown significantly, and for those selling in the domestic market, excise has increased by 25% in the last four years.”

Exports were up by 5% in volume over the past 12 months, with value declining by less than 1% to $2.10 billion.

Over the past year, the most substantial growth has come from emerging export destinations. Whilst the USA, UK and Australia make up a combined 70% of New Zealand’s wine exports, the country’s “second-tier” export markets saw growth of 17% in the last 12 months, to just shy of $600 million. Exports to China alone increased 47% to $56 million, and shipments to South Korea rose 92% to $44 million.

“Despite the subdued export performance overall, in-market sales data consistently show the New Zealand category outperforming competitors in key markets,” said New Zealand Winegrowers’ chair Fabian Yukich in the report. “This speaks positively to the reputation and standing our wines have built up over many years and is a sign of our future growth potential. The total retail sales value of New Zealand wine in export markets is now estimated to be $4.9 billion.”

