Export award recognises global success of Château Tanunda

Image courtesy of Château Tanunda

Château Tanunda has been honoured with the prestigious South Australian Wine Export Award at the South Australian Premier’s Business and Export Awards 2025.

The award was announced last Friday evening at a ceremony at the Adelaide Convention Centre where close to 600 people gathered to celebrate.

The iconic Barossa producer was established in 1890 and is home to some of the region’s oldest vines, including the rare Centenarian (100+ years of age) and Ancestor (125+ years of age) vines. Château Tanunda has been historically strong in exports and is now active in 35 international markets.

Château Tanunda managing director Michelle Geber reflected on the company’s global achievements and legacy.

“It is a great honour to accept the South Australian Wine Exporter of the Year Award on behalf of our family business, Château Tanunda. As we celebrate our 135th anniversary, we remain committed to sharing the very best wines of the Barossa, South Australia, and Australia with the world.”

“We are driven by championing Barossa’s premium and luxury wines—telling the story of our unique soils, climate, and extraordinary old vines. Barossa and South Australia is home to the most significant collection of old vines in the world. This recognition is only possible thanks to our passionate team, our growers, and my family, whose dedication and commitment into Château Tanunda now sees us proudly represented in more than 35 countries worldwide.”

