Exploring career opportunities in the world of wine

Image courtesy Wine Communicators of Australia

From winemaking and viticulture to marketing, sales, legal, and supply chain, there is a diverse range of roles in the wine industry, and a new event is aiming to explore the different career paths into the sector.

Wine Communicators of Australia is hosting its next SA Chapter event Exploring Career Opportunities: Your Path into the World of Wine in Adelaide next week, where experts will share insights on how to break into these fields, what resources and programs are available to assist, and how the industry welcomes individuals from all walks of life.

The event will feature guest speakers from Wine Australia, Finlaysons Lawyers, the Rootlings Program, Wine Tourism Australia, Wine Network Consulting and others in the sales, marketing, winemaking and viticulture fields.

Whether you’re just starting or considering a career change, WCA said the event is designed for anyone looking to learn more about the opportunities that await.

The discussion will be followed by drinks and networking with fellow wine enthusiasts.

Where: Finlaysons Lawyers, Level 7, 43 Franklin Street, Adelaide SA 5000

When: Tuesday 26 August, 5pm

Tickets: $18 WCA Member / $25 non-member

Please note: this event is for over 18s only

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!