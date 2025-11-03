Evans & Tate Chardonnay named Wine of Show in Margaret River

Bart Whitehouse (left) from Fusion Electrical with Evans & Tate winemaker Matt Byrne. Photos: Ovis Creative

The 2025 Margaret River Wine Show, held on Wadandi Boodja, culminated in a Gala Awards Lunch on Friday at The Tiller Farm in Yallingup Siding, celebrating the region’s finest wines and producers.

The Evans & Tate Redbrook Reserve Chardonnay 2023 was awarded Wine of Show, Best White Wine, and Best Chardonnay, cementing Evans & Tate’s reputation as one of the region’s most consistent performers. This marks the winery’s third Wine of Show, following previous wins for the 2012 Cabernet (2015) and 2004 Chardonnay (2005).

Evans & Tate also received the Best Shiraz Trophy and Most Successful Exhibitor, taking home a total of five trophies.

“I cherish these moments to celebrate the region and come together as and industry,” said Evans & Tate senior winemaker Matt Byrne, accepting the trophy for Best Chardonnay.

“The 2023 has been the best vintage of my 25 years as winemaker at Evans & Tate.”

David Bicknell, chief winemaker at Oakridge Wines in the Yarra Valley, chaired the judging panel for the second consecutive year, alongside nine national and local judges and six associates.

Margaret River Wine Association (MRWA) CEO Amanda Whiteland said the committee had assembled an “exceptional” group of judges, noting five of the ten judges were Dux recipients of the Len Evans Tutorial (LET).

“With two local winemakers – Andrew Bretherton (Juniper Estate) and Matt Buchan (Deep Woods Estate) – heading off to this year’s Len Evans Tutorial today, it was wonderful to have such depth and experience in our judging panels, including David Bicknell (2005 Dux), Tim Dolan (2018 Dux), Adam Walls (2019 Dux), Andrea Pritzker MW (2022 Dux) and Lauren Hutton (2024 Dux).”

The panel assessed 630 entries from 96 exhibitors at the Margaret River HEART, awarding 62 gold, 91 silver, and 220 bronze medals — a medal strike rate of nearly 60%.

Reflecting on the judging and the results, chair of judges, David Bicknell, said the quality of wines across all categories was “consistently high”.

“Chardonnay was, as always, a real highlight — large classes of very strong wines from a wide range of producers,” said Bicknell. “The same can be said for Cabernet, the region’s benchmark red variety, with excellent examples across multiple vintages and both varietal Cabernet and Cabernet blends.

“It was also good to see Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon–Sauvignon Blanc blends performing particularly well this year, with more gold medals than in recent years.

“Among the Other White varieties, a whole group of other varieties are doing quite well here. Chenin Blanc has been strong for some time, and it was great to see Fiano, Vermentino, Pinot Blanc and Albariño all doing well.

“With the Other Red varieties, Malbec is the dominator, although there were also some excellent Cabernet Francs that we saw.

“Overall, it was a very good show with a pretty high strike-rate of gold medals awarded, just over 10% of entries — which is above the national average”

Trophy Prizes

The Novonesis ‘Pink Jacket’ Trophy for Rosé went to Deep Woods Estate Harmony Rosé 2025, with senior winemaker, Emma Gillespie receiving the event’s signature custom-tailored pink jacket.

The Mercurey Trophy for Best Single Vineyard Red went to McHenry Hohnen for the Hazel’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, marking the third time the winery has claimed the case of wines from Tonnellerie de Mercurey barrels, valued at over $3,500.

Voyager Estate introduced a new prize for the Best Sustainable Wine, awarding a $3,000 travel bursary to attend the 2027 Organic & Biodynamic Winegrowing Conference in New Zealand. The prize was presented for Juniper’s Canvas Malbec 2025 in lightweight glass under 420 grams and Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certified.

Celebrating excellence across the industry

A Lifetime Achievement Award and two major Excellence Awards were also presented at the Gala Lunch.

The Margaret River Wine Association Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Vanya Cullen, recognising her contribution to the Margaret River wine industry and her leadership in sustainability, innovation, and excellence. The award celebrates Cullen’s lifelong dedication to both her family’s legacy and the advancement of Australian wine on the global stage.

“Vanya’s contribution to the Margaret River wine community has been profound,” said MRWA chair Peter Campbell. “Her vision and unwavering commitment to sustainability have not only shaped Cullen Wines but elevated the reputation of the entire Margaret River region on the world stage.”

The Viticultural and Sustainability Excellence Award presented by Fogarty Wine Group was awarded to Tyke Wheatley of family owned and biodynamic vineyard, Windance Estate in Yallingup.

“Tyke is a standout contributor to the region’s viticulture—recognised for leadership in biodynamic farming, ecological balance, and collaborative innovation across the industry,” said Fogarty Wine Group chief viticulturalist John Fogarty.

“He has built a network of industry peers to share ideas, test solutions, and strengthen the broader community. It’s a quiet kind of leadership—collaborative, generous, and deeply effective.”

The Cellar Door Excellence Award presented by Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) was awarded to Larissa Dalli Cani at Howard Park Wines.

“Larissa’s passionate support of both the wine and tourism sectors makes her a deserving recipient of this year’s award,” said MRBTA CEO Sharna Kearny. “Her professional volunteer engagements have demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing the quality and authenticity of the cellar door experience, making her an asset to the future of wine tourism in our region.”

Each Excellent Award recipient received a $3,000 bursary to support ongoing education and development.

2025 Margaret River Wine Lifetime Achievement & Excellence Awards:

Margaret River Wine Association Lifetime Achievement Award: Vanya Cullen, Cullen Wines

Viticulture & Sustainability Excellence Award presented by Fogarty Wine Group: Tyke Wheatley, Windance Estate

Cellar Door Excellence Award presented by Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association: Larissa Dalli Cani, Howard Park

2025 Endeavour Group Margaret River Wine Show Trophies:

Endeavour Group Trophy for Wine of Show: Evans & Tate Redbrook Reserve Chardonnay 2023

Pellenc Trophy for Red Wine of Show: Stella Bella Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

Labelmakers Trophy for White Wine of Show: Evans & Tate Redbrook Reserve Chardonnay 2023

Vinline Mobile Bottling Trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor: Evans & Tate

Langton’s Trophy for Wine of Provenance: Stella Bella Luminosa Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, 2018, 2014

City of Busselton Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon: Stella Bella Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

MCC Trophy for Best Chardonnay: Evans & Tate Redbrook Reserve Chardonnay 2023

Voyager Estate Trophy for Best Sustainable Wine: Juniper Canvas Malbec 2025

Mercurey Trophy for Best Single Vineyard Red: McHenry Hohnen Hazel’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

Sanector Trophy for Best Single Vineyard White: Mandoon Estate Chardonnay 2023

Cospak Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon Blend: Greenpiper Wines Vintners Edge of Desire Cabernet Merlot 2023

My Vintner Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc: Xanadu Vinework Sauvignon Blanc 2025

Vasse Steel Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon: Howard Park Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2025

Margaret River Wine Storage Trophy for Best Alternate White: Howard Park Arboe Novae Fiano 2025

Fusion Electrical Trophy for Best Shiraz/Syrah: Evans & Tate Redbrook Estate Shiraz 2023

Novonesis Trophy for Best Rosé: Deep Woods Estate Harmony Rosé 2025

Hahn Trophy for Best Alternate Red: Peacetree Estate Malbec 2023

Full results are available at www.margaretriver.wine/show-results/

2025 Judging Panel

Chair of judges: David Bicknell – Oakridge Wines

Judges: Adam Walls – Wine Selectors | Andrea Pritzker MW – Wine inTuition | Feleasha Prendergast – Evans & Tate | Jacopo Dalli Cani – McHenry Hohnen | Larissa Dalli Cani – Howard Park | Lauren Hansen – Penley Estate | Ryan Aggiss – Aravina Estate | Steven Paul – Oakdene Wines | Tim Dolan – Kaesler Wines

Associate Judges: Blake Rax – Voyager Estate | Mick Stanton – Dan Murphy’s | Richard Bateman – Fabel Vineyards | Rory Parks – Byron & Harold | Tarun Victor-Gordon – Lentedal | Ulrika Larsson – Clairault Streicker

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!