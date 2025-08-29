Equipping small SA wine businesses with the skills to grow

Running a small wine business often means being a grapegrower, winemaker, marketer, finance manager, and HR officer, and more, all at once.

To support businesses, the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) has developed the Small and Family Business Program to equip business owners with financial, digital and storytelling skills.

The program will consist of workshops and mentoring sessions in South Australian wine regions from 2025 to 2027. Focus areas include:

Strong financial management to build sustainable businesses.

Compelling storytelling to connect with customers and markets.

Smart digital strategies to grow sales beyond the cellar door.

“We know the pressure on small and family wine businesses is intense, with market pressures, evolving consumer preferences and a transformed digital marketplace creating major challenges,” said Inca Lee, chief executive of SAWIA.

“This program has been designed based on industry feedback to deliver practical skills in key business areas—finance, storytelling and digital marketing/sales.”

As well as small group workshops, a one-on-one mentoring component will offer personalised guidance to help businesses create and refine their strategies.

“Participants will work closely with experts to develop tailored action plans that align with their specific business goals and target markets. This hands-on support will ensure businesses can effectively apply the strategies learned to drive wine sales and long-term business sustainability,” Lee said.

“Small and family businesses are responding to current pressures and finding new opportunities, and this program is designed to support them.”

The Small and Family Business Program is part of the South Australian Government’s Small Business Fundamentals Program, an initiative in South Australia’s Small Business Strategy 2023-2030.

Details of the first round of workshops and mentoring will be released shortly. Businesses can register their interest now by emailing [email protected].

