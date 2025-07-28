EOI period extended for sustainability program

In a notice to industry on Friday, the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) announced it would be accepting expressions of interest in the Sustainability Certification Assistance Program until midnight on Sunday 3 August “due to high levels of interest and the AWITC”.

The project will support 75 South Australian grape and wine businesses to achieve Sustainable Winegrowing Australia (SWA) certification.

Part of the SA Wine Recovery Program, the project is designed to offer a structured, affordable path to SWA certification, removing key barriers of cost and complexity.

SWA is Australia’s national program for demonstrating best practice in sustainable grape and wine production. It is modelled on global best practice and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For a participation fee of $500 (ex GST) per entity, selected participants will receive:

Tailored training via three regional workshops delivered by the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI).

One-on-one expert support from SAWIA to prepare for the audit (up to four hours per business).

Onsite support from SAWIA on the day of audit (up to six hours per entity).

$1,000 (ex GST) audit cost relief as a rebate upon successful certification.

Participants will be responsible for any other costs associated with Sustainable Winegrowing Australia membership and certification.

Who can apply?

South Australian wineries, wine businesses and their vineyards that wish to gain Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certification by 30 May 2026.

Wineries or wine businesses with vineyards that would like to have both certified, will be considered as separate entities, but only need to lodge one EOI form.

SAWIA is responsible for the overall delivery of this program with the collaboration of AWRI as the training partner.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!