Entries wanted for Montepulciano tasting

Australian producers of Montepulciano wines are invited to enter a forthcoming tasting of the Italian varietal by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

The WVJ last tasted Montepulciano in 2014. Since then, the volume of the variety crushed in Australia has doubled from 532 tonnes in 2015 to just over 1000 tonnes in 2021 — the largest crush of Montepulciano to date in the nation.

Montepulciano has been identified as showing a lot of promise in Australia’s warming climate. In the WVJ’s 2014 tasting, it was noted that the majority of vines in Australia were still young and winemakers were still finding their way with the variety. The upcoming tasting will provide an opportunity to explore the influence of nearly a decade’s more vine age and experience.

Producers wishing to enter wines in the WVJ’s Montepulciano tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Submissions close on Friday 22 October 2021.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Autumn 2022 issue of the WVJ.