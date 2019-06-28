Entries open for the 40th Sydney International Wine Competition as record number of female judges announced

Entries have opened for the 40th Sydney International Wine Competition – the only international wine show that judges all its finalists in combination with appropriate food – with a new judging panel including six Masters of Wine, five of whom are female.

Chair of judges, Warren Gibson, will have a panel of twelve judges, including six female judges, the highest ever in the competition’s 40 year history.

The competition is open for entries until 2 September and wine producers from around the world are invited to participate, with entries capped at a total of 2000 wines to ensure the most rigorous judging process.

After initial tastings, some 400 wines will be set aside for re-judging with appropriate food, leading to about 250 wines being awarded Top 100, blue gold and gold medals, along with 25 trophies.

Last year, eleven countries submitted wines, with all the major wine-producing countries represented, along with smaller producers such as Georgia, considered by many as the birthplace of wine. Entries covered over 50 individual grape varieties, with lesser-known varietals such as Saperavi and Castelao taking out awards.

Judging will take place in October, and provisional award and trophy winners announced at the start of November.

Online entries can be made via the competition’s website, which contains full details of the judging criteria and judges’ comments on all award winners from last year’s competition.

This year’s competition will once again be chaired by an international panel of judges, including six Masters of Wine.

Chair of judges, Warren Gibson, will judge his 11th SIWC and he will be supported by Andrea Pritzker MW, Stuart Halliday, Toni Paterson MW, Brent Marris, Dr Sue Bastian, Martin Williams MW, Bree Boskov MW, Mike DeGaris, Corey Ryan, Emma Jenkins MW, Bryan Currie, and Jennifer Docherty MW.

Chef Michael Manners alongside Marcel Kustos from Adelaide University will once again partner to design dishes styled to complement the various wine categories being judged.

This will be the first competition since founder Warren Mason passed away. Co-convenor, Brett Ling, said that Warren’s legacy would continue to shine through with this year’s judging, and the results will once again highlight the importance of providing the most appropriate commentary for consumers by judging wines with food.

“Warren, and his partner Jacquie, were totally committed to making wines relevant to consumers by judging them appropriately – and it is fitting that (the other) Warren will maintain this innovative template while judging the 40th Sydney International Wine Competition later this year,” said Brett.

Entry forms now available: www.sydneywinecomp.com

Top photo: Warren Gibson, chair of judges.

Photo below: Dr Sue Bastian, judge.